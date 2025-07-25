Ex-PM raided over martial law

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special prosecutor investigating the insurrection has conducted a surprise raid on the residence of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo today (7.24).



The team believes that Han attempted to give procedural legitimacy to the illegal martial law and has identified him as an accomplice of former President Yoon.



Gong Min-kyung reports.



[Report]



Investigators are seen transferring items seized from former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s home into a vehicle.



["Are you looking into any charges beyond false official documents and perjury...?"]



On Dec. 3 of last year, just before the emergency martial law was declared, former President Yoon Suk Yeol had not even held a cabinet meeting.



At that time, former Prime Minister Han suggested convening one.



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister/Dec. 11, 2024: “To have more cabinet members oppose and block the martial law...”]



The special investigation team suspects this was an attempt to fulfill only the formal procedures.



They believe Han tried to retroactively cover up the lack of official documentation and is therefore an accomplice to former President Yoon.



Three days after the martial law declaration, former Presidential Office Secretary Kang Eui-gu drafted the declaration, and Han signed it.



However, two days later, former Prime Minister Han reportedly said, “Let’s consider my signature nonexistent,” and the special investigation team believes that former President Yoon ultimately approved discarding the declaration.



Perjury allegations in the National Assembly are also under investigation.



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister/Feb. 2025/National Assembly: “After the cabinet meeting to lift martial law, I went to my office and found the declaration document in the back pocket of my suit.”]



Han claimed he didn’t know about the declaration, but CCTV footage from the Presidential Office shows him directly taking the document from the cabinet table.



The special investigation team plans to summon Han for a second round of questioning soon.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



