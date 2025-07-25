News 9

Sinkhole tilts building

[Anchor]

Last night (7.23), a 2.5-meter deep hole appeared in an alley in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul.

Nearby buildings tilted, prompting residents to evacuate.

According to the ground subsidence map created by KBS, this area has received complaints about ground subsidence every year.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon reports.

[Report]

The alley has completely sunk, and the ground beneath is empty.

This is the site of the ground subsidence that occurred next to a construction site in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, last night.

The hole is 2.5 meters deep and covers an area of 13 square meters, large enough for a mid-sized car to fit.

The collapsed road has been filled in, but the ground sinking has caused the adjacent building to tilt.

The windows are warped and broken, making it look precarious.

The store owner, who had just finished work before the incident, had to wipe his brow in relief.

[Yoon Hee-seung/Store owner in the tilted building: "Residents said I should come out, that the building is tilting, that it's dangerous... I heard that and left work. I was worried. I wondered if I could open for business from tomorrow..."]

It has been confirmed that some ground had already sunk in the morning of the day the subsidence occurred, and additional sinking happened while authorities were conducting a detailed investigation.

The ground subsidence risk map produced by KBS also detects abnormal signals.

In the vicinity of the incident site, complaints about 'ground subsidence risk' have been received every year for the past three years.

Authorities have begun analyzing the cause.

[Choi Myung-ki/Professor of the Korea Industrial Site Professors Group: "The ground was weakened due to heavy rain, and adjacent underground construction was taking place, which may have caused the soil to flow towards the underground construction site. This is something we can consider first."]

Many of the residents who evacuated plan to stay in temporary accommodations until the building and ground stabilize.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

