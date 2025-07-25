News 9

China races ahead in engineering

[Anchor]

In the era of technological hegemony, a KBS documentary warning about the future that Korea will face is making a significant impact.

The production team contrasts the influx of talent into engineering in China with the concentration of talent in medicine in Korea, questioning whether this path is the right one.

First, let’s take a look at the key content and then talk with producer Jung Yong-jae.

[Anchor]

We’re joined now by Jung Yong-jae, the producer of the KBS Docu Insight series, who reported directly from China.

The title of the program is quite provocative.

It seems to carry a strong warning message.

How did China become so obsessed with engineering?

[Anchor]

Yes, after seeing China’s education scene firsthand, how did it differ from Korea’s?

[Anchor]

It’s a stark contrast to the current situation in China.

Right after tonight’s 9 p.m. news (7.24), the Korea edition—focused on the country’s obsession with medical schools—will be aired.

Can you give us a brief overview of what to expect?

[Anchor]

Thank you, Producer Jung Yong-jae.

