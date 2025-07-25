News 9

Public official suspended

[Anchor]

Earlier, we reported on a teacher who was verbally abused by a parent for allowing their elementary school child to walk alone to the school gate after leaving early.

It has since been revealed that the parent is a public official at Hwaseong City Hall, which has now suspended the individual and launched an investigation.

Lee Soo-min reports.

[Report]

Earlier this month, A verbally abused a homeroom teacher for letting their child walk alone to the school gate after early dismissal.

[Homeroom Teacher/Voice Altered: "So if our child dies in just one second while coming down, no one will see it. Then who will take responsibility for that?"]

Just five days later, during a second meeting, A made threatening remarks, citing their position as a public official.

[A/Voice Altered/July 8: "I keep saying this, but since I’m also a public servant, I know exactly how to make a person suffer."]

It was confirmed that A is a Level 6 public servant at Hwaseong City Hall.

A city official stated, “We’ve received hundreds of complaints about A through the National Petition System and other channels,” and added, “They acknowledged their actions and submitted a written confirmation.”

A was officially suspended on July 18.

There has also been a flood of public calls demanding A’s dismissal.

[Hwaseong City Hall Official/Voice Altered: "We are following protocol and proceeding with disciplinary and investigative procedures accordingly."]

Hwaseong City Hall is currently reviewing whether A’s actions violated the code of conduct for public officials.

A final disciplinary decision is expected after the Teachers' Authority Protection Committee meeting held by the education office on Aug. 1.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.

