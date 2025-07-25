Public official suspended
입력 2025.07.25 (00:41)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
Earlier, we reported on a teacher who was verbally abused by a parent for allowing their elementary school child to walk alone to the school gate after leaving early.
It has since been revealed that the parent is a public official at Hwaseong City Hall, which has now suspended the individual and launched an investigation.
Lee Soo-min reports.
[Report]
Earlier this month, A verbally abused a homeroom teacher for letting their child walk alone to the school gate after early dismissal.
[Homeroom Teacher/Voice Altered: "So if our child dies in just one second while coming down, no one will see it. Then who will take responsibility for that?"]
Just five days later, during a second meeting, A made threatening remarks, citing their position as a public official.
[A/Voice Altered/July 8: "I keep saying this, but since I’m also a public servant, I know exactly how to make a person suffer."]
It was confirmed that A is a Level 6 public servant at Hwaseong City Hall.
A city official stated, “We’ve received hundreds of complaints about A through the National Petition System and other channels,” and added, “They acknowledged their actions and submitted a written confirmation.”
A was officially suspended on July 18.
There has also been a flood of public calls demanding A’s dismissal.
[Hwaseong City Hall Official/Voice Altered: "We are following protocol and proceeding with disciplinary and investigative procedures accordingly."]
Hwaseong City Hall is currently reviewing whether A’s actions violated the code of conduct for public officials.
A final disciplinary decision is expected after the Teachers' Authority Protection Committee meeting held by the education office on Aug. 1.
This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.
Earlier, we reported on a teacher who was verbally abused by a parent for allowing their elementary school child to walk alone to the school gate after leaving early.
It has since been revealed that the parent is a public official at Hwaseong City Hall, which has now suspended the individual and launched an investigation.
Lee Soo-min reports.
[Report]
Earlier this month, A verbally abused a homeroom teacher for letting their child walk alone to the school gate after early dismissal.
[Homeroom Teacher/Voice Altered: "So if our child dies in just one second while coming down, no one will see it. Then who will take responsibility for that?"]
Just five days later, during a second meeting, A made threatening remarks, citing their position as a public official.
[A/Voice Altered/July 8: "I keep saying this, but since I’m also a public servant, I know exactly how to make a person suffer."]
It was confirmed that A is a Level 6 public servant at Hwaseong City Hall.
A city official stated, “We’ve received hundreds of complaints about A through the National Petition System and other channels,” and added, “They acknowledged their actions and submitted a written confirmation.”
A was officially suspended on July 18.
There has also been a flood of public calls demanding A’s dismissal.
[Hwaseong City Hall Official/Voice Altered: "We are following protocol and proceeding with disciplinary and investigative procedures accordingly."]
Hwaseong City Hall is currently reviewing whether A’s actions violated the code of conduct for public officials.
A final disciplinary decision is expected after the Teachers' Authority Protection Committee meeting held by the education office on Aug. 1.
This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Public official suspended
-
- 입력 2025-07-25 00:41:25
[Anchor]
Earlier, we reported on a teacher who was verbally abused by a parent for allowing their elementary school child to walk alone to the school gate after leaving early.
It has since been revealed that the parent is a public official at Hwaseong City Hall, which has now suspended the individual and launched an investigation.
Lee Soo-min reports.
[Report]
Earlier this month, A verbally abused a homeroom teacher for letting their child walk alone to the school gate after early dismissal.
[Homeroom Teacher/Voice Altered: "So if our child dies in just one second while coming down, no one will see it. Then who will take responsibility for that?"]
Just five days later, during a second meeting, A made threatening remarks, citing their position as a public official.
[A/Voice Altered/July 8: "I keep saying this, but since I’m also a public servant, I know exactly how to make a person suffer."]
It was confirmed that A is a Level 6 public servant at Hwaseong City Hall.
A city official stated, “We’ve received hundreds of complaints about A through the National Petition System and other channels,” and added, “They acknowledged their actions and submitted a written confirmation.”
A was officially suspended on July 18.
There has also been a flood of public calls demanding A’s dismissal.
[Hwaseong City Hall Official/Voice Altered: "We are following protocol and proceeding with disciplinary and investigative procedures accordingly."]
Hwaseong City Hall is currently reviewing whether A’s actions violated the code of conduct for public officials.
A final disciplinary decision is expected after the Teachers' Authority Protection Committee meeting held by the education office on Aug. 1.
This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.
Earlier, we reported on a teacher who was verbally abused by a parent for allowing their elementary school child to walk alone to the school gate after leaving early.
It has since been revealed that the parent is a public official at Hwaseong City Hall, which has now suspended the individual and launched an investigation.
Lee Soo-min reports.
[Report]
Earlier this month, A verbally abused a homeroom teacher for letting their child walk alone to the school gate after early dismissal.
[Homeroom Teacher/Voice Altered: "So if our child dies in just one second while coming down, no one will see it. Then who will take responsibility for that?"]
Just five days later, during a second meeting, A made threatening remarks, citing their position as a public official.
[A/Voice Altered/July 8: "I keep saying this, but since I’m also a public servant, I know exactly how to make a person suffer."]
It was confirmed that A is a Level 6 public servant at Hwaseong City Hall.
A city official stated, “We’ve received hundreds of complaints about A through the National Petition System and other channels,” and added, “They acknowledged their actions and submitted a written confirmation.”
A was officially suspended on July 18.
There has also been a flood of public calls demanding A’s dismissal.
[Hwaseong City Hall Official/Voice Altered: "We are following protocol and proceeding with disciplinary and investigative procedures accordingly."]
Hwaseong City Hall is currently reviewing whether A’s actions violated the code of conduct for public officials.
A final disciplinary decision is expected after the Teachers' Authority Protection Committee meeting held by the education office on Aug. 1.
This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.
-
-
이수민 기자 waterming@kbs.co.kr이수민 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.