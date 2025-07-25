News 9

Unlisted stock scam

입력 2025.07.25 (00:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A group that deceived investors by claiming they could make a lot of money by investing in lesser-known unlisted stocks has been caught.

Such so-called "leading room" scams continue to persist.

The police are considering forming a dedicated team to address this issue.

This is reporter Min Soo-ah.

[Report]

This is a messenger conversation between a man and a woman who met on an online dating app.

The woman claims to be a consultant in charge of corporate public offerings and encourages stock investment.

She induced stock investment by giving one share of a stock that was actually going to be listed and making the victim profit.

[Victim: "Even if it's not much, they make it so you can earn a profit. They show you a certificate. A forged one. They say it will be listed soon."]

After introducing another unlisted stock, she urged further investment, claiming it could yield four times the profit once listed.

However, as soon as the man deposited 4 million won, communication was cut off.

According to police investigations, the woman in the conversation was actually a man, and the group consisted of 20 members involved in the investment scam.

It was found that they had planned the crime in May last year and operated an investment scam leading room for a year, dividing roles among themselves.

There are 62 confirmed victims, with the total damage amounting to over 1.6 billion won.

[Han Byeong-ho/Criminal Investigation Unit, Chungbuk Police Agency: “They hype up the atmosphere by claiming they made huge profits from stocks or asking to buy more if the victim has shares.”]

The scammers deceived victims using forged listing approval documents from the Korea Exchange.

To avoid falling victim, individuals should directly check the listing status on the corporate disclosure portal of the Korea Exchange or the Financial Supervisory Service.

[Korea Exchange Official: "When proceeding with investments, it is essential to check the listing status and the contents of the securities registration statement to avoid falling victim to investment scams."]

The police have noted a surge in multi-victim scams, including investment leading rooms, and are considering forming a dedicated response team.

This is KBS News, Min Soo-ah.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Unlisted stock scam
    • 입력 2025-07-25 00:41:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

A group that deceived investors by claiming they could make a lot of money by investing in lesser-known unlisted stocks has been caught.

Such so-called "leading room" scams continue to persist.

The police are considering forming a dedicated team to address this issue.

This is reporter Min Soo-ah.

[Report]

This is a messenger conversation between a man and a woman who met on an online dating app.

The woman claims to be a consultant in charge of corporate public offerings and encourages stock investment.

She induced stock investment by giving one share of a stock that was actually going to be listed and making the victim profit.

[Victim: "Even if it's not much, they make it so you can earn a profit. They show you a certificate. A forged one. They say it will be listed soon."]

After introducing another unlisted stock, she urged further investment, claiming it could yield four times the profit once listed.

However, as soon as the man deposited 4 million won, communication was cut off.

According to police investigations, the woman in the conversation was actually a man, and the group consisted of 20 members involved in the investment scam.

It was found that they had planned the crime in May last year and operated an investment scam leading room for a year, dividing roles among themselves.

There are 62 confirmed victims, with the total damage amounting to over 1.6 billion won.

[Han Byeong-ho/Criminal Investigation Unit, Chungbuk Police Agency: “They hype up the atmosphere by claiming they made huge profits from stocks or asking to buy more if the victim has shares.”]

The scammers deceived victims using forged listing approval documents from the Korea Exchange.

To avoid falling victim, individuals should directly check the listing status on the corporate disclosure portal of the Korea Exchange or the Financial Supervisory Service.

[Korea Exchange Official: "When proceeding with investments, it is essential to check the listing status and the contents of the securities registration statement to avoid falling victim to investment scams."]

The police have noted a surge in multi-victim scams, including investment leading rooms, and are considering forming a dedicated response team.

This is KBS News, Min Soo-ah.
민수아
민수아 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

출발 직전 ‘일방 취소’ 당한 정부…‘2+2 협상’ 불발

출발 직전 ‘일방 취소’ 당한 정부…‘2+2 협상’ 불발
일본은 쌀 주고 차 지켰는데…<br>한미 시각차 큰 듯

일본은 쌀 주고 차 지켰는데…한미 시각차 큰 듯
태백 제외 전국 폭염특보…<br>주말 서울 38도 폭염 절정

태백 제외 전국 폭염특보…주말 서울 38도 폭염 절정
‘건희2’ ‘수첩’ 드러나는 정황들<br>…‘건진법사 의혹’ 수사 속도

‘건희2’ ‘수첩’ 드러나는 정황들…‘건진법사 의혹’ 수사 속도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.