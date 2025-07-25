Unlisted stock scam

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A group that deceived investors by claiming they could make a lot of money by investing in lesser-known unlisted stocks has been caught.



Such so-called "leading room" scams continue to persist.



The police are considering forming a dedicated team to address this issue.



This is reporter Min Soo-ah.



[Report]



This is a messenger conversation between a man and a woman who met on an online dating app.



The woman claims to be a consultant in charge of corporate public offerings and encourages stock investment.



She induced stock investment by giving one share of a stock that was actually going to be listed and making the victim profit.



[Victim: "Even if it's not much, they make it so you can earn a profit. They show you a certificate. A forged one. They say it will be listed soon."]



After introducing another unlisted stock, she urged further investment, claiming it could yield four times the profit once listed.



However, as soon as the man deposited 4 million won, communication was cut off.



According to police investigations, the woman in the conversation was actually a man, and the group consisted of 20 members involved in the investment scam.



It was found that they had planned the crime in May last year and operated an investment scam leading room for a year, dividing roles among themselves.



There are 62 confirmed victims, with the total damage amounting to over 1.6 billion won.



[Han Byeong-ho/Criminal Investigation Unit, Chungbuk Police Agency: “They hype up the atmosphere by claiming they made huge profits from stocks or asking to buy more if the victim has shares.”]



The scammers deceived victims using forged listing approval documents from the Korea Exchange.



To avoid falling victim, individuals should directly check the listing status on the corporate disclosure portal of the Korea Exchange or the Financial Supervisory Service.



[Korea Exchange Official: "When proceeding with investments, it is essential to check the listing status and the contents of the securities registration statement to avoid falling victim to investment scams."]



The police have noted a surge in multi-victim scams, including investment leading rooms, and are considering forming a dedicated response team.



This is KBS News, Min Soo-ah.



