Hanwha, Doosan thrill fans

[Anchor]

Once again, the Jamsil Stadium was filled to capacity with fans for professional baseball today.

The first-place Hanwha recorded a sellout for 20 consecutive home and away games.

Hanwha's starting pitcher Ponce's impressive performance and Doosan's Kim Jae-hwan's home run made the game very exciting.

Reporter Park Ju-mi has the story.

[Report]

The stadium was packed with fans whose passion could even overcome the sweltering heat.

In response to the fans' enthusiasm, Hanwha's Ponce showcased a powerful performance right from the start.

Kim Jae-hwan's expression after striking out consecutively against Ponce's sharply dropping changeup.

Park Jun-soon, who has recently shown great form, also went down swinging.

Ponce, who held the opposing lineup to just 56 pitches through five innings, struck out all three batters he faced in the sixth inning, pitching without allowing a run.

Doosan's starting pitcher Choi Seung-yong matched him with a scoreless performance through the sixth inning.

The scoreless game changed right after the starting pitchers left the game in the seventh inning.

In the top of the seventh, Hanwha scored first with hits from Roh Si-hwan and Chae Eun-seong against Park Chi-guk.

However, Doosan quickly responded in the bottom of the seventh.

Kim Jae-hwan hit a two-run home run against Hanwha's Park Sang-won.

Hanwha also scored three runs in the eighth inning, starting with Liberato, with four consecutive hits to tie the game at 4-4, making the matchup between the two teams very entertaining for the packed crowd.

KIA's Yang Hyun-jong achieved 2,600 innings pitched, becoming the second player in history to do so after Song Jin-woo in a game against LG.

At Gocheok Dome, the game was briefly interrupted due to a bird leisurely wandering around the outfield, providing a unique experience for the spectators.

This is KBS News, Park Ju-mi.

