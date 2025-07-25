Park Seung-soo signs with Newcastle

동영상 고정 취소

Another Korean player has entered the English Premier League.



Park Seung-soo, a forward born in 2007 from Suwon Samsung, has signed a contract with Newcastle.



Two years ago, at just 16 years old, Park signed a semi-professional contract with Suwon and quickly made headlines by breaking several youngest-ever records in the K League.



With this signing, he has become the 20th Korean player in history to contract with a Premier League club.



Newcastle has highly evaluated Park Seung-soo's potential and talent.



Let's hear Park Seung-soo's ambitious determination as he visits Newcastle.



[Park Seung-soo/Newcastle: "My short-term goal is to debut quickly, and my long-term goal is to become the best player in the Premier League."]



Park will begin his journey in England by joining Newcastle’s under-21 team to adapt to his new environment.



