Hwang Sun-woo chases 4th medal

[Anchor]

South Korea's swimming star Hwang Sun-woo has departed for Singapore today in pursuit of his fourth consecutive medal at the World Championships.

After experiencing setbacks at last year's Paris Olympics, he is determined to restore his honor.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Hwang Sun-woo garnered high expectations with a gold medal at last year's Doha World Championships, but he failed to reach the finals at the Olympics held five months later due to poor condition.

Instead of being discouraged, Hwang Sun-woo spent the past year in intense training, and this competition is expected to be a test to prove his resilience.

Hwang Sun-woo expressed his ambition for a fourth consecutive medal, saying he wants to recreate the 'golden selfie' he took with Kim Woo-min at the last competition.

[Hwang Sun-woo/National Swimming Team: "I think taking the photo motivated us a lot, saying 'We did it.' This time, since (Kim) Woo-min is starting with the 400m, I hope to gain good energy and achieve good results."]

Our national team will begin with Kim Woo-min's men's freestyle 400m on July 27, followed by Hwang Sun-woo competing in the 200m freestyle on July 29, and the relay team challenging for medals in the 800m on Aug. 1.

In particular, the relay team is expected to see the promising newcomer Kim Young-beom, who has shown tremendous growth, take on the first leg, raising expectations.

Kim Young-beom, who boldly stated that his goal is a world record, is so confident that he boasts about his times to the coach every week.

[Kim Young-beom/National Swimming Team: "During practice, I think I bragged about my times at least once a week, and I think I can do well at 45 seconds or 44 seconds if I'm lucky."]

If the relay team achieves consecutive medals in the team event, it will be clear evidence that the foundation of South Korean swimming has broadened, unlike in the past when it relied solely on one genius.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

