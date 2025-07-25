News 9

Heat speeds up aging

[Anchor]

In this heat, just standing for 10 minutes can raise your skin temperature above 40 degrees Celsius.

The more you are exposed to extreme heat, the more your skin gets damaged, and the aging of your body accelerates.

Medical reporter Park Kwang-sik explains.

[Report]

With a midday temperature of 33 degrees, the number of citizens using umbrellas has significantly increased.

Umbrellas only cover the upper body, including the face.

[Kim Yuri/ Guro-gu, Seoul: "(I use an umbrella) because of my facial skin, but the sunlight is too strong, and it doesn't cover below this. In reality, I do get burned, and sometimes it feels like a mild sunburn."]

Around 4 PM, I measured the temperature of the back of my hand in an outdoor garden.

The skin temperature, which was 29 degrees in the shade, soared above 40 degrees after just 10 minutes of sun exposure.

It's inevitable that the skin gets damaged.

[Hong Ji-yeon/ Professor of Dermatology, Chung-Ang University Hospital: "Heat aging caused by high temperatures can target skin proteins like collagen and elastin, leading to deep wrinkles and a decrease in elasticity."]

Extreme heat accelerates not only skin aging but also bodily aging.

According to an analysis by the University of Southern California, residents in areas where heatwave days account for more than half of the year experience biological aging that is up to 14 months faster than those in areas with fewer than ten heatwave days.

[Lee Yu-jeong/ Professor of Family Medicine, Korea University Guro Hospital: "Heatwaves are a major physical stressor. Increased heat stress triggers the release of inflammatory cytokines, which accelerate aging. The ability of blood vessels to dilate decreases, and the function of sweat glands is..."]

Experts advise that you should pay attention not only to UV rays from sunlight but also to heat protection.

When going out, it is advisable to actively use handheld fans and frequently wipe your neck and arms with a cool towel.

This is KBS News, Park Kwang-sik.

