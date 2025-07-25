Severe heat follows heavy rain
[Anchor]
Today (July 24), the scorching heat enveloped the entire nation.
Reporter Yoon Bom-i met with citizens who were sweating profusely even while just standing still in the sweltering heat.
[Report]
On Daegu's streets, dubbed 'Daefrica' due to the intense heat comparable to Africa's, people's faces reflect their exhaustion.
[Hwang Ga-eun & Moon In-ji / Daegu Buk-gu: "Even holding an umbrella, it's so hot that I can only think about cold drinks."]
Summer in Seoul is no less intense.
[Kim Tae-kyung / 2nd Year, Bukil High School: "It's really hot, but the school gave us fans, so my friends and I are holding fans and drinking water together..."]
Market vendors rely on fans.
["Hey, oranges for 3,000 won!"]
They wipe their sweat repeatedly and try to endure.
[Lee Byeong-gil / Market Vendor: "Ah, it's really hot. (How do you work in this heat?) Well, even if it's hot, I have to work hard. Heat, go away!"]
Children are still happy to have summer vacation.
["(Is it cool?) Yes!!!"]
Despite it being a weekday, many people flocked to the swimming pool as a heat wave warning was issued across Seoul.
Urban swimming pools are also a good refuge for adults.
[Lee Jin-young & Kim Dan-woo / Yongsan-gu, Seoul: "I took a day off today. Being in the water is definitely cooler and nicer than staying at home."]
Water sprinkling equipment was mobilized in hopes of lowering the temperature even slightly.
[Lee Hwang-yong / Environmental Officer, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "We thought that if sprinkling water on places like sidewalks in this hot weather might help alleviate the heat a bit..."]
The 'scorching heat' that returned after heavy rain is expected to continue until the weekend.
This is KBS News, Yoon Bom-i.
