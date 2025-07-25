News 9

Severe heat follows heavy rain

입력 2025.07.25 (01:17)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (July 24), the scorching heat enveloped the entire nation.

Reporter Yoon Bom-i met with citizens who were sweating profusely even while just standing still in the sweltering heat.

[Report]

On Daegu's streets, dubbed 'Daefrica' due to the intense heat comparable to Africa's, people's faces reflect their exhaustion.

[Hwang Ga-eun & Moon In-ji / Daegu Buk-gu: "Even holding an umbrella, it's so hot that I can only think about cold drinks."]

Summer in Seoul is no less intense.

[Kim Tae-kyung / 2nd Year, Bukil High School: "It's really hot, but the school gave us fans, so my friends and I are holding fans and drinking water together..."]

Market vendors rely on fans.

["Hey, oranges for 3,000 won!"]

They wipe their sweat repeatedly and try to endure.

[Lee Byeong-gil / Market Vendor: "Ah, it's really hot. (How do you work in this heat?) Well, even if it's hot, I have to work hard. Heat, go away!"]

Children are still happy to have summer vacation.

["(Is it cool?) Yes!!!"]

Despite it being a weekday, many people flocked to the swimming pool as a heat wave warning was issued across Seoul.

Urban swimming pools are also a good refuge for adults.

[Lee Jin-young & Kim Dan-woo / Yongsan-gu, Seoul: "I took a day off today. Being in the water is definitely cooler and nicer than staying at home."]

Water sprinkling equipment was mobilized in hopes of lowering the temperature even slightly.

[Lee Hwang-yong / Environmental Officer, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "We thought that if sprinkling water on places like sidewalks in this hot weather might help alleviate the heat a bit..."]

The 'scorching heat' that returned after heavy rain is expected to continue until the weekend.

This is KBS News, Yoon Bom-i.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Severe heat follows heavy rain
    • 입력 2025-07-25 01:17:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (July 24), the scorching heat enveloped the entire nation.

Reporter Yoon Bom-i met with citizens who were sweating profusely even while just standing still in the sweltering heat.

[Report]

On Daegu's streets, dubbed 'Daefrica' due to the intense heat comparable to Africa's, people's faces reflect their exhaustion.

[Hwang Ga-eun & Moon In-ji / Daegu Buk-gu: "Even holding an umbrella, it's so hot that I can only think about cold drinks."]

Summer in Seoul is no less intense.

[Kim Tae-kyung / 2nd Year, Bukil High School: "It's really hot, but the school gave us fans, so my friends and I are holding fans and drinking water together..."]

Market vendors rely on fans.

["Hey, oranges for 3,000 won!"]

They wipe their sweat repeatedly and try to endure.

[Lee Byeong-gil / Market Vendor: "Ah, it's really hot. (How do you work in this heat?) Well, even if it's hot, I have to work hard. Heat, go away!"]

Children are still happy to have summer vacation.

["(Is it cool?) Yes!!!"]

Despite it being a weekday, many people flocked to the swimming pool as a heat wave warning was issued across Seoul.

Urban swimming pools are also a good refuge for adults.

[Lee Jin-young & Kim Dan-woo / Yongsan-gu, Seoul: "I took a day off today. Being in the water is definitely cooler and nicer than staying at home."]

Water sprinkling equipment was mobilized in hopes of lowering the temperature even slightly.

[Lee Hwang-yong / Environmental Officer, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "We thought that if sprinkling water on places like sidewalks in this hot weather might help alleviate the heat a bit..."]

The 'scorching heat' that returned after heavy rain is expected to continue until the weekend.

This is KBS News, Yoon Bom-i.
윤봄이
윤봄이 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

출발 직전 ‘일방 취소’ 당한 정부…‘2+2 협상’ 불발

출발 직전 ‘일방 취소’ 당한 정부…‘2+2 협상’ 불발
일본은 쌀 주고 차 지켰는데…<br>한미 시각차 큰 듯

일본은 쌀 주고 차 지켰는데…한미 시각차 큰 듯
태백 제외 전국 폭염특보…<br>주말 서울 38도 폭염 절정

태백 제외 전국 폭염특보…주말 서울 38도 폭염 절정
‘건희2’ ‘수첩’ 드러나는 정황들<br>…‘건진법사 의혹’ 수사 속도

‘건희2’ ‘수첩’ 드러나는 정황들…‘건진법사 의혹’ 수사 속도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.