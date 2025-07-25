Police raid HYBE headquarters

News 9

2025.07.25

[Anchor]

The police investigating allegations of stock manipulation against Bang Si-hyuk, the chairman of HYBE, conducted a search and seizure at the HYBE headquarters today (July 24).

They plan to directly investigate Chairman Bang and related parties soon.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim reports.

[Report]

The police conducted a surprise search and seizure at HYBE today.

The targets of the search were the HYBE headquarters located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, and individuals involved in the allegations of stock manipulation.

Chairman Bang Si-hyuk is accused of deceiving investors in 2019, before HYBE's listing, by making them believe that the listing would be delayed and causing them to sell shares to a special purpose company.

After HYBE was listed, the company sold its shares for a significant profit, and Chairman Bang is also suspected of having made a separate contract with the company at that time, reaping a profit of over 100 billion won.

This company is reported to have been established by a private equity fund funded by HYBE executives.

Although HYBE has explained that it proceeded with the listing in compliance with laws and regulations, the police have now launched a full-scale investigation.

The police received data from the Korea Exchange and others earlier this month to understand the flow of funds at that time.

The Financial Supervisory Service, which has been investigating the same allegations, also reported Chairman Bang to the prosecution on the 16th for violating the Capital Markets Act regarding prohibited trading activities.

HYBE has posted an internal notice stating that it is cooperating with the investigative authorities to confirm the facts.

The police plan to summon and investigate Chairman Bang and related parties after analyzing the seized items.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

