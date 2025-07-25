News 9

Yoon absent from court again

입력 2025.07.25 (01:34)

[Anchor]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol did not attend the trial for the charge of being the leader of an insurrection again.

This time, he cited health reasons, but the court stated that it would examine whether this reason is valid.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has investigated how this 'absence strategy' might affect the trial.

[Report]

On the 10th, 17th, and today (July 24).

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has not attended the trial for the charge of being the leader of an insurrection for three consecutive times.

Again, he cited health reasons.

Yoon's side submitted a health status confirmation to the court, stating that "his fasting blood sugar and liver levels are high, making it difficult to attend a long trial."

He did attend the detention review held on the 18th and made a statement, but he is maintaining the absence strategy only for the insurrection leader charge trial.

[Yoon Gap-geun/Attorney for Former President Yoon Suk Yeol: "(Detention) review is once, but the trial is ongoing once a week."]

According to the Criminal Procedure Act, defendants are generally required to attend the trial, and it can only proceed without the defendant in exceptional cases when they cannot be forcibly brought to court by the guards.

The court stated that it would confirm with the Seoul Detention Center whether former President Yoon's health is truly poor and whether he can be forcibly brought to court.

Previously, the special investigation team also ordered the Seoul Detention Center to bring former President Yoon to the investigation room, but he firmly refused, resulting in the cancellation of the summons.

During the National Assembly scandal trial in 2017, former President Park Geun-hye refused to attend the trial when an additional detention warrant was issued, and the trial proceeded in her absence.

Former President Lee Myung-bak did not attend on the day of the first trial verdict in protest against the live broadcast decision, and the verdict was delivered without him.

However, if a guilty verdict is recognized, this 'absence strategy' could work against him.

Since the conditions for sentencing include 'circumstances after the crime,' whether the defendant has sincerely attended the trial will also be taken into account.

This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

공지·정정

