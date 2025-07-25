Recovery fueled by helping hands

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



At the disaster site, the lack of manpower and equipment makes recovery efforts difficult.



In this daunting situation, helping hands are coming from various places, providing great assistance to the flood victims.



Reporter Seong Yong-hee reports.



[Report]



A strawberry farm that suffered flooding damage.



As we pump out the standing water and carry soil bags, we find ourselves drenched in sweat.



A drink brought by a volunteer organization gives us a boost of energy.



["Sir, please have a drink. (Yes, thank you.)"]



A snack to quell hunger is also provided at the work site, which has been ongoing since dawn.



The local women's association prepared this with care for the site, where equipment and recovery materials are scarce.



[Choi Mi-hwa/Seongdong-gu, Seoul: "We came to help these people, and they prepared this snack for us, which gives us a lot of motivation to work hard."]



Lunch boxes to be delivered to various recovery sites are also being prepared with collective effort.



[Min Myung-sook/Red Cross volunteer: "They are working so hard, covered in dirt, in this heat. We are preparing delicious food for them."]



Support from companies is also ongoing.



In the flood-affected village, a temporary service center has been set up to repair damaged appliances free of charge.



These small acts of kindness provide great comfort and encouragement to the flood victims who feel overwhelmed.



[Kim Jong-kyu/Yesan-gun,South Chungcheong Province: "The residents were heartbroken, but seeing people come to help gives us hope, and the atmosphere in the village has improved a lot."]



With the help of those who rushed in as if it were their own situation, the emergency recovery rate in the South Chungcheong region has now surpassed 60%.



This is KBS News, Seong Yong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!