News 9

Recovery fueled by helping hands

입력 2025.07.25 (01:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

At the disaster site, the lack of manpower and equipment makes recovery efforts difficult.

In this daunting situation, helping hands are coming from various places, providing great assistance to the flood victims.

Reporter Seong Yong-hee reports.

[Report]

A strawberry farm that suffered flooding damage.

As we pump out the standing water and carry soil bags, we find ourselves drenched in sweat.

A drink brought by a volunteer organization gives us a boost of energy.

["Sir, please have a drink. (Yes, thank you.)"]

A snack to quell hunger is also provided at the work site, which has been ongoing since dawn.

The local women's association prepared this with care for the site, where equipment and recovery materials are scarce.

[Choi Mi-hwa/Seongdong-gu, Seoul: "We came to help these people, and they prepared this snack for us, which gives us a lot of motivation to work hard."]

Lunch boxes to be delivered to various recovery sites are also being prepared with collective effort.

[Min Myung-sook/Red Cross volunteer: "They are working so hard, covered in dirt, in this heat. We are preparing delicious food for them."]

Support from companies is also ongoing.

In the flood-affected village, a temporary service center has been set up to repair damaged appliances free of charge.

These small acts of kindness provide great comfort and encouragement to the flood victims who feel overwhelmed.

[Kim Jong-kyu/Yesan-gun,South Chungcheong Province: "The residents were heartbroken, but seeing people come to help gives us hope, and the atmosphere in the village has improved a lot."]

With the help of those who rushed in as if it were their own situation, the emergency recovery rate in the South Chungcheong region has now surpassed 60%.

This is KBS News, Seong Yong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Recovery fueled by helping hands
    • 입력 2025-07-25 01:34:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

At the disaster site, the lack of manpower and equipment makes recovery efforts difficult.

In this daunting situation, helping hands are coming from various places, providing great assistance to the flood victims.

Reporter Seong Yong-hee reports.

[Report]

A strawberry farm that suffered flooding damage.

As we pump out the standing water and carry soil bags, we find ourselves drenched in sweat.

A drink brought by a volunteer organization gives us a boost of energy.

["Sir, please have a drink. (Yes, thank you.)"]

A snack to quell hunger is also provided at the work site, which has been ongoing since dawn.

The local women's association prepared this with care for the site, where equipment and recovery materials are scarce.

[Choi Mi-hwa/Seongdong-gu, Seoul: "We came to help these people, and they prepared this snack for us, which gives us a lot of motivation to work hard."]

Lunch boxes to be delivered to various recovery sites are also being prepared with collective effort.

[Min Myung-sook/Red Cross volunteer: "They are working so hard, covered in dirt, in this heat. We are preparing delicious food for them."]

Support from companies is also ongoing.

In the flood-affected village, a temporary service center has been set up to repair damaged appliances free of charge.

These small acts of kindness provide great comfort and encouragement to the flood victims who feel overwhelmed.

[Kim Jong-kyu/Yesan-gun,South Chungcheong Province: "The residents were heartbroken, but seeing people come to help gives us hope, and the atmosphere in the village has improved a lot."]

With the help of those who rushed in as if it were their own situation, the emergency recovery rate in the South Chungcheong region has now surpassed 60%.

This is KBS News, Seong Yong-hee.
성용희
성용희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

출발 직전 ‘일방 취소’ 당한 정부…‘2+2 협상’ 불발

출발 직전 ‘일방 취소’ 당한 정부…‘2+2 협상’ 불발
일본은 쌀 주고 차 지켰는데…<br>한미 시각차 큰 듯

일본은 쌀 주고 차 지켰는데…한미 시각차 큰 듯
태백 제외 전국 폭염특보…<br>주말 서울 38도 폭염 절정

태백 제외 전국 폭염특보…주말 서울 38도 폭염 절정
‘건희2’ ‘수첩’ 드러나는 정황들<br>…‘건진법사 의혹’ 수사 속도

‘건희2’ ‘수첩’ 드러나는 정황들…‘건진법사 의혹’ 수사 속도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.