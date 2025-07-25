Uproar over migrant abuse

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, a video showing a migrant worker being subjected to harsh treatment while hanging from a forklift has been released, causing significant controversy.



Human rights organizations are demanding an investigation into the situation, and President Lee Jae Myung has stated that it is a clear violation of human rights and that he will take strict action.



Reporter Kim Jeong-dae has the details.



[Report]



A migrant worker in work clothes is being wrapped in industrial plastic along with bricks by someone.



The forklift driver lifts the migrant worker, who cannot move.



Instead of intervening, other workers burst into laughter.



There are also sounds of taunting directed at the migrant worker hanging in the air.



["Did you do something wrong? You should say 'I was wrong,' right?"]



The victim is a 31-year-old migrant worker from Sri Lanka who has been working at this factory since last year.



The reason for the bullying was that he laughed while being taught how to work.



He claims to have felt extreme pressure and fear during the five minutes he was suspended in the air, and he experienced symptoms of vomiting.



[Victim migrant worker: "My heart is very hurt. I have been under a lot of stress. (The perpetrator) said not to tell anyone. Otherwise, this will happen...."]



The victim also claims that another Korean worker frequently used profanity and verbal abuse.



[Son Sang-yong/Chairman of Jeonnam Migrant Workers' Human Rights Network: "If there is a culture that makes it difficult to speak about similar experiences, the Ministry of Labor should conduct an in-depth interview to investigate the situation."]



The company has stated that it will take responsibility for this matter.



[○○ Brick Factory CEO/voice altered: "The person identified as the perpetrator has said he will apologize a hundred or a thousand times...."]



President Lee Jae Myung has also expressed his intention to take strict action, calling it a barbaric violation of human rights, and the police and labor office have begun an investigation into the facts.



This is KBS News, Kim Jeong-dae.



