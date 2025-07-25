Improving public office culture

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung has presented five tasks to improve the culture of public office.



In particular, he emphasized that excessive audits and investigations during regime changes dampen the morale of public officials, and he will work to eliminate such practices to ensure that public officials are not discouraged.



Regarding the recent controversy over inadequate personnel verification, he also stated that procedures will be improved.



Reporter Lee Hee Yeon reports.



[Report]



"When the regime changes, even reasonable policies become targets of excessive audits or investigations," President Lee Jae Myung pointed out that the public service tends to only engage in habitual and obligatory tasks due to these issues.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "These days, it's not 'welfare inertia' but 'octopus inertia,' where they stick together and don't separate at all. How can the nation and society develop like this?"]



He emphasized that the organizational culture and systems must be changed so that public officials can work creatively and proactively.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "In particular, I ask that there be absolutely no discouragement of diligent public officials under the pretext of policy audits and investigations."]



He stated that policy audits will be abolished and that legal amendments will be made to prevent the abuse of power, promising to complete this within 100 days.



He also promised to expand rewards and promotions based on work performance and improve the treatment of public officials who respond frequently on-site.



[Kang Hoon Sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "We will strengthen compensation so that those working in areas such as civil complaints and disaster response can take pride in their work."]



He announced that the inefficient on-call duty system, which requires 24-hour readiness, will be completely overhauled to align with the era of artificial intelligence.



Meanwhile, regarding the recent controversy over inadequate personnel verification, the presidential office stated that it is enhancing procedures, including strengthening the verification process led by the Chief of Staff.



[Bong Wook/Chief of Civil Affairs Office: "(Those responsible for personnel matters) are doing their best and will continue to carefully examine and do their utmost."]



The presidential office explained that if there have been aspects of personnel appointments that do not meet the public's expectations, they will actively accept and reflect on this.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee Yeon.



