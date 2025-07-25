News 9

KBS and Naver team up on AI

[Anchor]

KBS, the leading broadcasting company in Korea, and big tech company Naver have decided to collaborate comprehensively in the field of artificial intelligence.

By combining KBS's high-quality content with Naver's AI technology, they aim to create AI content and services that resonate with our sentiments and provide assistance to the public.

Reporter Woo Jung-hwa has the details.

[Report]

"The U.S. will win the AI competition." The U.S. President Trump has reiterated the importance of securing AI supremacy, while China has countered with its 'Kimi K2' AI following DeepSeek.

As the competition for AI supremacy intensifies, securing AI sovereignty has become a national task.

The decision by KBS and Naver to engage in comprehensive cooperation in the AI field is in a similar context.

The core goal is to combine the diverse and excellent content of public broadcaster KBS with the globally competitive AI technology of Naver.

This aims to lay the foundation for creating a home-grownsovereign AI that aligns with our emotions and sentiments.

[Park Jang-beom/KBS President: "I expect that if Naver and KBS join forces, K-content can expand more actively on the global stage, and related industries will grow alongside it."]

[Choi Soo-yeon/Naver CEO: "This will be a very meaningful starting point under our shared vision of securing AI technology sovereignty."]

In the future, the two companies will collaborate in all processes from content planning to production and distribution based on AI.

Through AI technology, they will vividly recreate historical sites and respond to disaster situations more quickly and accurately.

KBS has been developing its own AI technology since 2015 and declared this year as the 'first year of AI broadcasting' last March.

If this collaboration helps advanthe AI projects currently underway at public broadcaster KBS, it is expected to play a significant role in securing the public nature of AI.

This is KBS News, Woo Jung-hwa reporting.

