12 killed in Thai-Cambodia clashes

[Anchor]



Thailand and Cambodia have clashed over territorial disputes in the border region, resulting in armed conflict.



Today, large-scale battles broke out using rocket launchers and fighter jets, leading to civilian casualties.



This is Jeong Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok.



[Report]



The Cambodian military is firing rockets towards Thailand.



The Thai military responds immediately.



This morning, troops from both countries, which had been in a standoff over the closure of a temple in the border area of Surin Province in eastern Thailand, began exchanging gunfire.



In the heightened emotions, additional gunfire occurred at six locations along the border.



Multiple rocket launchers and F-16 fighter jets were mobilized.



[Surasan Kongsiri/Spokesperson for the Thai Special Operations Center: "The Cambodian military personnel opened fire across from the Mupa base, approximately 200 meters east of the Ta Moan temple, forcing the Thai side to return fire."]



Civilian casualties were reported in Thai civilian areas due to the Cambodian military's shelling.



Eleven civilians, including children, and one Thai soldier lost their lives.



Cambodia has not disclosed the extent of its casualties but continues to assert that Thailand was the first to attack.



[Thairath TV Report: "(Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia) claimed that they had no choice but to respond to Thailand's invasion carried out with military force."]



Thailand and Cambodia have been engaged in psychological warfare since a small-scale skirmish in the border area at the end of May.



Then, on July 16 and yesterday, several Thai soldiers were injured in landmine explosions, escalating military tensions.



Upon confirming civilian casualties, the Thai military launched a large-scale offensive operation this afternoon, mobilizing both the army and air force.



Given the heightened atmosphere, the possibility of escalation cannot be ruled out.



This is Jeong Yoon-seop from KBS News in Bangkok.



