Ohtani's 5 game home run streak

LA Dodgers superstar Ohtani has shown incredible power by hitting home runs in five consecutive games, rising to the top of the league in home runs.



In his first at-bat of the first inning, Ohtani launched a changeup that was right down the middle with a lightning-fast swing.



The ball traveled at an astonishing speed of 177.5 km/h, soaring over the left-center field fence for a home run.



With his 37th home run of the season, Ohtani became the sole leader in home runs in the National League, extending his streak of consecutive games with a home run to five since July 20!



His teammate Freeman also bowed his head in respect towards Ohtani.



The Dodgers achieved a thrilling comeback victory of 4 to 3 with Freeman's walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning.



