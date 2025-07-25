Ohtani's 5 game home run streak
입력 2025.07.25 (02:55) 수정 2025.07.25 (02:56)
LA Dodgers superstar Ohtani has shown incredible power by hitting home runs in five consecutive games, rising to the top of the league in home runs.
In his first at-bat of the first inning, Ohtani launched a changeup that was right down the middle with a lightning-fast swing.
The ball traveled at an astonishing speed of 177.5 km/h, soaring over the left-center field fence for a home run.
With his 37th home run of the season, Ohtani became the sole leader in home runs in the National League, extending his streak of consecutive games with a home run to five since July 20!
His teammate Freeman also bowed his head in respect towards Ohtani.
The Dodgers achieved a thrilling comeback victory of 4 to 3 with Freeman's walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning.
입력 2025-07-25 02:55:23
수정2025-07-25 02:56:31
