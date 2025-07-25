News 9

Nam Tae-hee, all in for Jeju

[Anchor]

Nam Tae-hee, who once played in the Middle East, is showing his presence this season as the 'Orange Messi' in K League 1 Jeju.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young met with Nam Tae-hee, who is giving his all in the final chapter of his playing career.

[Report]

In the added time of the second half, Rim Chang-woo scored a dramatic goal that brought down Seoul and celebrated by taking off his shirt.

He was mimicking the goal celebration of his childhood friend Nam Tae-hee, but Nam Tae-hee was unable to take the field that day due to accumulated yellow card suspensions.

[Nam Tae-hee/Jeju: "I've never missed a game due to accumulated yellow cards (in my career), so I did get scolded a lot by the coach."]

One might think of the absence as an opportunity to recharge, but the reason for his eagerness to play is clear.

He is genuinely committed to Jeju's survival, which has given him a chance to challenge himself in the final stage of his playing career.

The desperate Nam Tae-hee, now in his second K League season, has scored 3 goals and provided 4 assists in 22 games this season, tying for the most attacking points on the team.

[Nam Tae-hee/Jeju: "It would be a lie to say it's not hard, and honestly, after a game, I lie down for a few days. I feel sorry for the younger players, but since I'm a senior, I think I get more opportunities, so I try to work harder."]

After dominating the Middle Eastern stage for over 10 years as the 'Qatar Messi' and showcasing his fiery skills to be called the 'Crown Prince' during coach Bento's era, he has already forgotten the regret of not stepping onto the World Cup stage in Qatar.

[Nam Tae-hee/Jeju: "There are so many excellent younger players now, so I have no regrets about the national team. Honestly, I don't have much personal ambition anymore and want to focus more on Jeju."]

Now, as Jeju's 'Orange Messi', he is determined to ignite his last spark for the team's survival and beyond.

[Nam Tae-hee/Jeju: "I honestly think every year is my last, so I'm really preparing for it. That's why every game matters to me, and I want to help Jeju reach the upper split. Please come watch Orange Messi in action!"]

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

