[News Today] Struggling cars, booming chips

입력 2025-07-25 15:25:39 수정 2025-07-25 15:25:51 News Today





[LEAD]

Tariffs are taking a toll on Korea's export landscape.



Most notably, on its two primary export items — automobiles and semiconductors — and the contrast is already evident.



Hyundai Motor saw a sharp decline in second quarter profits while SK Hynix posted yet another record-breaking performance.



[REPORT]

Hyundai Motor posted the highest quarterly revenue of over 48 trillion won or around 35 billion dollars in the second quarter of this year thanks to robust sales of its hybrid vehicles.



But its operating income shrank by nearly 16% on-year.



The primary factor lies in the 25% tariff imposed by the U.S. in April.



The automaker's profits declined because of the higher tariff it has to pay to the U.S.



Yoon Tae-shik / Hyundai Motor (announcement of Q2 financial results)

Our operating losses stood at KRW 828.2 bn in the second quarter because of the tariff impact.



If the 25% tariff rate is not lowered, Hyundai and Kia will have to pay a combined 9 trillion won or some 6.5 billion dollars in annual tariff costs for assembled cars.



That's 30% of their annual operating income.



So far, they managed to reduce tariff costs by selling their U.S. inventories, but it will be harder to do in the second half of the year.



Song Seon-jae / Hana Securities

Export profitability will likely slow down due to the lower currency exchange rate in the second half of the year.



Tariff costs will also be reflected fully.



In contrast, SK Hynix has posted the highest earnings by far, as tariffs on semiconductors and high bandwidth memory chips have yet to be imposed.



Its operating profit in the second quarter reached 9.2 trillion won or around 6.7 billion dollars, while its operating margin recorded 41%.



SK Hynix plans to expand investment in high-performance memory chips, because demand for them will likely soar on the back of rapid AI sector growth.



Song Hyun-jong / SK Hynix (announcement of Q2 financial results)

We plan to increase this year's investment from the previously planned level to meet the demand for HBMs.



For now, automakers are struggling because of the tariffs, while semiconductors are thriving.



However, the U.S. has warned it will impose itemized tariffs on chips as well.