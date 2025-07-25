[News Today] Yoon skips trial again;Court to check health

[LEAD]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has once again failed to appear in court for his insurrection trial, again, citing his health concerns.



The court has pushed back, stating it will examine the validity of the excuse.



And now the important question: what impact could this 'repeated absence strategy' have on the proceedings going forward?



[REPORT]

July 10, 17 and 24.



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol did not attend his ongoing insurrection trial for the third consecutive time.



Again, he cited health reasons.



Yoon's side told the court his high blood sugar and liver levels make long trials difficult, and submitted a medical certificate.



Yoon attended and spoke at a court review on July 18 that contested the legality of his detention but as for the insurrection trial, he is sticking to the strategy of nonattendance.



Yun Gap-geun / Former Pres. Yoon's lawyer

The detention review was only once, but the trial is currently taking place weekly.



Under the Criminal Procedure Act, defendants are required to attend trial in principle.



The trial can only proceed without them in exceptional cases, such as when correctional officers are unable to bring them to court by force.



The court said that it will check with the Seoul Detention Center whether Yoon's health is really in a poor state and whether it's not plausible to bring him in by force.



Earlier a special counsel team also instructed the detention center to bring Yoon to the interrogation room but as he strongly resisted the move, the summons did not take place.



In the 2017 corruption trial of former President Park Geun-hye, she refused to appear in court after an additional detention warrant was issued, and the trial proceeded in absentia.



Former President Lee Myung-bak was a no show on the sentencing day of his first trial in protest of the event being broadcast live, and the sentencing went ahead without him.



However if a conviction is made, such no-show strategies will likely have an adverse effect.



Since “circumstances after the offense” are considered in sentencing, whether the defendant attended trial faithfully is also taken into account.