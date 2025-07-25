News Today

[News Today] Yoon skips trial again;Court to check health

입력 2025.07.25 (15:25) 수정 2025.07.25 (15:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has once again failed to appear in court for his insurrection trial, again, citing his health concerns.

The court has pushed back, stating it will examine the validity of the excuse.

And now the important question: what impact could this 'repeated absence strategy' have on the proceedings going forward?

[REPORT]
July 10, 17 and 24.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol did not attend his ongoing insurrection trial for the third consecutive time.

Again, he cited health reasons.

Yoon's side told the court his high blood sugar and liver levels make long trials difficult, and submitted a medical certificate.

Yoon attended and spoke at a court review on July 18 that contested the legality of his detention but as for the insurrection trial, he is sticking to the strategy of nonattendance.

Yun Gap-geun / Former Pres. Yoon's lawyer
The detention review was only once, but the trial is currently taking place weekly.

Under the Criminal Procedure Act, defendants are required to attend trial in principle.

The trial can only proceed without them in exceptional cases, such as when correctional officers are unable to bring them to court by force.

The court said that it will check with the Seoul Detention Center whether Yoon's health is really in a poor state and whether it's not plausible to bring him in by force.

Earlier a special counsel team also instructed the detention center to bring Yoon to the interrogation room but as he strongly resisted the move, the summons did not take place.

In the 2017 corruption trial of former President Park Geun-hye, she refused to appear in court after an additional detention warrant was issued, and the trial proceeded in absentia.

Former President Lee Myung-bak was a no show on the sentencing day of his first trial in protest of the event being broadcast live, and the sentencing went ahead without him.

However if a conviction is made, such no-show strategies will likely have an adverse effect.

Since “circumstances after the offense” are considered in sentencing, whether the defendant attended trial faithfully is also taken into account.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Yoon skips trial again;Court to check health
    • 입력 2025-07-25 15:25:58
    • 수정2025-07-25 15:26:09
    News Today

[LEAD]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has once again failed to appear in court for his insurrection trial, again, citing his health concerns.

The court has pushed back, stating it will examine the validity of the excuse.

And now the important question: what impact could this 'repeated absence strategy' have on the proceedings going forward?

[REPORT]
July 10, 17 and 24.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol did not attend his ongoing insurrection trial for the third consecutive time.

Again, he cited health reasons.

Yoon's side told the court his high blood sugar and liver levels make long trials difficult, and submitted a medical certificate.

Yoon attended and spoke at a court review on July 18 that contested the legality of his detention but as for the insurrection trial, he is sticking to the strategy of nonattendance.

Yun Gap-geun / Former Pres. Yoon's lawyer
The detention review was only once, but the trial is currently taking place weekly.

Under the Criminal Procedure Act, defendants are required to attend trial in principle.

The trial can only proceed without them in exceptional cases, such as when correctional officers are unable to bring them to court by force.

The court said that it will check with the Seoul Detention Center whether Yoon's health is really in a poor state and whether it's not plausible to bring him in by force.

Earlier a special counsel team also instructed the detention center to bring Yoon to the interrogation room but as he strongly resisted the move, the summons did not take place.

In the 2017 corruption trial of former President Park Geun-hye, she refused to appear in court after an additional detention warrant was issued, and the trial proceeded in absentia.

Former President Lee Myung-bak was a no show on the sentencing day of his first trial in protest of the event being broadcast live, and the sentencing went ahead without him.

However if a conviction is made, such no-show strategies will likely have an adverse effect.

Since “circumstances after the offense” are considered in sentencing, whether the defendant attended trial faithfully is also taken into account.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“계엄으로 정신적 피해” 법원, 시민들 손 들어줬다

“계엄으로 정신적 피해” 법원, 시민들 손 들어줬다
김건희 일가 ‘압수수색’…<br>이상민 전 장관 소환

김건희 일가 ‘압수수색’…이상민 전 장관 소환
“몇 교대?” “왜 12시간씩 일?” …‘끼임 사고’ SPC에 폭풍 질문

“몇 교대?” “왜 12시간씩 일?” …‘끼임 사고’ SPC에 폭풍 질문
‘김문수→한덕수’ 교체 시도…<br>권영세·이양수에 당원권 정지 3년 청구

‘김문수→한덕수’ 교체 시도…권영세·이양수에 당원권 정지 3년 청구
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.