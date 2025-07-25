[News Today] Migrant worker abused at factory

[LEAD]

Our next story involves a shocking case of workplace bullying at a local brick factory.



A viral video shows a migrant worker bound to a stack of bricks and lifted by a forklift.



He is mocked and forced to beg for forgiveness.



Human rights groups are demanding a thorough investigation while the president has vowed stern punishment.



[REPORT]

Someone tightly wraps a migrant worker with an industrial plastic sheet to a pile of bricks.



The forklift driver then lifts the worker, who can't move at all.



But instead of stopping him, the other workers laugh watching the scene.



Some even scold him as he hangs in midair.



"Do you know what you did wrong? Apologize for it."



The victim is a 31-year-old migrant worker from Sri Lanka.



He started work at this factory last year.



He says he was bullied for laughing when he was receiving work instructions.



He says he experienced severe anxiety and pressure as well as vomiting symptoms while he was held in midair for around five minutes.



Migrant worker

It was very humiliating and stressful. They told me not to tell anyone.



The victim says another Korean worker abused him verbally on a regular basis.



Sohn Sang-yong / Migrant Workers' Human Rights Network

The labor ministry should investigate this incident to find out if there are more victims who hesitate to speak out.



The firm has vowed to take responsibility for the incident.



CEO of brick factory / (VOICE MODIFIED)

The perpetrator says he will apologize as many times as needed.



President Lee Jae Myung has pledged to strictly punish those responsible for what he called a barbaric violation of human rights.



Police and the labor ministry have launched a probe.