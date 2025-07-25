[News Today] Migrant worker abused at factory
입력 2025.07.25 (15:26) 수정 2025.07.25 (15:26)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Our next story involves a shocking case of workplace bullying at a local brick factory.
A viral video shows a migrant worker bound to a stack of bricks and lifted by a forklift.
He is mocked and forced to beg for forgiveness.
Human rights groups are demanding a thorough investigation while the president has vowed stern punishment.
[REPORT]
Someone tightly wraps a migrant worker with an industrial plastic sheet to a pile of bricks.
The forklift driver then lifts the worker, who can't move at all.
But instead of stopping him, the other workers laugh watching the scene.
Some even scold him as he hangs in midair.
"Do you know what you did wrong? Apologize for it."
The victim is a 31-year-old migrant worker from Sri Lanka.
He started work at this factory last year.
He says he was bullied for laughing when he was receiving work instructions.
He says he experienced severe anxiety and pressure as well as vomiting symptoms while he was held in midair for around five minutes.
Migrant worker
It was very humiliating and stressful. They told me not to tell anyone.
The victim says another Korean worker abused him verbally on a regular basis.
Sohn Sang-yong / Migrant Workers' Human Rights Network
The labor ministry should investigate this incident to find out if there are more victims who hesitate to speak out.
The firm has vowed to take responsibility for the incident.
CEO of brick factory / (VOICE MODIFIED)
The perpetrator says he will apologize as many times as needed.
President Lee Jae Myung has pledged to strictly punish those responsible for what he called a barbaric violation of human rights.
Police and the labor ministry have launched a probe.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Migrant worker abused at factory
-
- 입력 2025-07-25 15:26:19
- 수정2025-07-25 15:26:29
[LEAD]
Our next story involves a shocking case of workplace bullying at a local brick factory.
A viral video shows a migrant worker bound to a stack of bricks and lifted by a forklift.
He is mocked and forced to beg for forgiveness.
Human rights groups are demanding a thorough investigation while the president has vowed stern punishment.
[REPORT]
Someone tightly wraps a migrant worker with an industrial plastic sheet to a pile of bricks.
The forklift driver then lifts the worker, who can't move at all.
But instead of stopping him, the other workers laugh watching the scene.
Some even scold him as he hangs in midair.
"Do you know what you did wrong? Apologize for it."
The victim is a 31-year-old migrant worker from Sri Lanka.
He started work at this factory last year.
He says he was bullied for laughing when he was receiving work instructions.
He says he experienced severe anxiety and pressure as well as vomiting symptoms while he was held in midair for around five minutes.
Migrant worker
It was very humiliating and stressful. They told me not to tell anyone.
The victim says another Korean worker abused him verbally on a regular basis.
Sohn Sang-yong / Migrant Workers' Human Rights Network
The labor ministry should investigate this incident to find out if there are more victims who hesitate to speak out.
The firm has vowed to take responsibility for the incident.
CEO of brick factory / (VOICE MODIFIED)
The perpetrator says he will apologize as many times as needed.
President Lee Jae Myung has pledged to strictly punish those responsible for what he called a barbaric violation of human rights.
Police and the labor ministry have launched a probe.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.