[News Today] N. Korea stops jamming signals

The National Intelligence Service has halted all anti-North Korea broadcasts this month.



In response, this has prompted Pyongyang to reportedly stop most of its radio jamming signals.



The government described the move as an unexpected reciprocal gesture.



The National Intelligence Service has been known to transmit radio and television broadcasts criticizing the North Korean regime across the border for more than half a century.



South Korea operated several channels, including private broadcasts to the North, and North Korea had been jamming the signals.



Kim Seung-chul / Pres., North Korea Reform Radio

Strong noises are generated around the radio signals to keep people from listening.



It has been confirmed that North Korea stopped transmitting jamming signals on 10 frequencies since 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.



It was the day after the South Korean spy agency was reported to have gradually stopped anti-North Korean broadcasts since earlier this month.



A high-ranking government official said that "it was an unexpected reciprocal measure" and the suspension of anti-North Korean broadcasts was in response to North Korea's suspension of propaganda against the South in January 2024.



The South Korean official added that "South Korea will respond if North Korea resumes broadcasting but won't initiate it."



Two or three jamming signals still remain active but Seoul believes that Pyongyang is reacting keenly to South Korea's shutdown of loudspeaker broadcasts and other conciliatory measures.



Park Young-ja / Korea Inst. for Nat'l Unification

There's a clear response from N. Korea. It's like a ping-pong exchange to test each other's limits.



But some point out that the South Korean government gave up providing information to North Korean residents to create an environment conducive to dialogue.



Nam Sung-wook / Sookmyung Women's Univ.

This isn't about liberal or conservative politics, but about informing N. Koreans of a new reality.



The NIS is shutting down and undermining its own function.



Despite some concerns, Seoul continues to take measures to ease tension.



Meanwhile, a high-ranking government official said they don't expect North Korea to engage in dialogue right away and stressed that the government won't rush the process either.