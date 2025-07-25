[News Today] UV ray and heat quicken aging
입력 2025.07.25 (15:26) 수정 2025.07.25 (15:27)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
In this sweltering heat, just ten minutes of sun exposure can raise skin temperature to over 40 degrees, surpassing our core body temperature.
Medical experts warn that prolonged exposure not only causes dermal damage but also accelerates physical aging by more than one year.
[REPORT]
Amid daytime high temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius, many citizens are carrying parasols on the street.
But such items shield only the face and upper body.
Kim Yoo-ri / Seoul resident
I use parasol to protect my skin but it doesn't cover the lower part when the sun is strong.
Getting tanned is a given but sometimes, it feels more like getting burned.
In an outdoor garden at around 4 p.m., the temperature of the back of one's hands is measured.
A reading of 29 degrees in the shade shoots up to over 40 after ten minutes of exposure in the sun.
This invariably damages the skin.
Prof. Hong Ji-yeon / Chung-Ang Univ. Hospital
Heat-aging due to high temperature targets skin proteins such as collagen, elastin, leading to the formation of deep wrinkles and a loss of elasticity.
Not just the skin, extreme heat accelerates physical aging.
According to a study by the University of Southern California, the biological aging process quickened by as much as 14 months faster for residents living in areas where high heat days account for more than half of the year compared to counterparts in cooler regions with less than 10 days of scorching temperatures per year.
Prof. Lee Yoo-jeong / Korea Univ. Guro Hospital
Heatwaves are a major physical stress factor leading to secretion of inflammatory cytokine and accelerated aging while hindering blood vessel expansion and sweat gland functions.
Experts advise people to block not only UV rays but also heat.
It is recommended when heading outdoors, carry a handheld fan and frequently wipe your neck and arms with a cold towel.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] UV ray and heat quicken aging
-
- 입력 2025-07-25 15:26:55
- 수정2025-07-25 15:27:06
[LEAD]
In this sweltering heat, just ten minutes of sun exposure can raise skin temperature to over 40 degrees, surpassing our core body temperature.
Medical experts warn that prolonged exposure not only causes dermal damage but also accelerates physical aging by more than one year.
[REPORT]
Amid daytime high temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius, many citizens are carrying parasols on the street.
But such items shield only the face and upper body.
Kim Yoo-ri / Seoul resident
I use parasol to protect my skin but it doesn't cover the lower part when the sun is strong.
Getting tanned is a given but sometimes, it feels more like getting burned.
In an outdoor garden at around 4 p.m., the temperature of the back of one's hands is measured.
A reading of 29 degrees in the shade shoots up to over 40 after ten minutes of exposure in the sun.
This invariably damages the skin.
Prof. Hong Ji-yeon / Chung-Ang Univ. Hospital
Heat-aging due to high temperature targets skin proteins such as collagen, elastin, leading to the formation of deep wrinkles and a loss of elasticity.
Not just the skin, extreme heat accelerates physical aging.
According to a study by the University of Southern California, the biological aging process quickened by as much as 14 months faster for residents living in areas where high heat days account for more than half of the year compared to counterparts in cooler regions with less than 10 days of scorching temperatures per year.
Prof. Lee Yoo-jeong / Korea Univ. Guro Hospital
Heatwaves are a major physical stress factor leading to secretion of inflammatory cytokine and accelerated aging while hindering blood vessel expansion and sweat gland functions.
Experts advise people to block not only UV rays but also heat.
It is recommended when heading outdoors, carry a handheld fan and frequently wipe your neck and arms with a cold towel.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.