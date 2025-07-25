[News Today] UV ray and heat quicken aging

입력 2025-07-25 15:26:55 수정 2025-07-25 15:27:06 News Today





[LEAD]

In this sweltering heat, just ten minutes of sun exposure can raise skin temperature to over 40 degrees, surpassing our core body temperature.



Medical experts warn that prolonged exposure not only causes dermal damage but also accelerates physical aging by more than one year.



[REPORT]

Amid daytime high temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius, many citizens are carrying parasols on the street.



But such items shield only the face and upper body.



Kim Yoo-ri / Seoul resident

I use parasol to protect my skin but it doesn't cover the lower part when the sun is strong.



Getting tanned is a given but sometimes, it feels more like getting burned.



In an outdoor garden at around 4 p.m., the temperature of the back of one's hands is measured.



A reading of 29 degrees in the shade shoots up to over 40 after ten minutes of exposure in the sun.



This invariably damages the skin.



Prof. Hong Ji-yeon / Chung-Ang Univ. Hospital

Heat-aging due to high temperature targets skin proteins such as collagen, elastin, leading to the formation of deep wrinkles and a loss of elasticity.



Not just the skin, extreme heat accelerates physical aging.



According to a study by the University of Southern California, the biological aging process quickened by as much as 14 months faster for residents living in areas where high heat days account for more than half of the year compared to counterparts in cooler regions with less than 10 days of scorching temperatures per year.



Prof. Lee Yoo-jeong / Korea Univ. Guro Hospital

Heatwaves are a major physical stress factor leading to secretion of inflammatory cytokine and accelerated aging while hindering blood vessel expansion and sweat gland functions.



Experts advise people to block not only UV rays but also heat.



It is recommended when heading outdoors, carry a handheld fan and frequently wipe your neck and arms with a cold towel.