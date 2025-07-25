[News Today] Park Bo-gum to promote Korean tourism
[LEAD]
Actor Park Bo-gum has been named Korea's new honorary tourism ambassador, succeeding actor Lee Jung-Jae, BTS and NewJeans.
The culture ministry unveiled the star's new role with a teaser video.
"Will you be the main character of this story?"
[REPORT]
Actor Park Bo-gum has been picked to promote tourism in Korea.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization have announced that Park has been appointed as this year's honorary ambassador for Korea tourism in a teaser for an overseas promotional video.
So far, many top Korean celebrities have served as honorary tourism ambassadors including BTS, NewJeans and actor Lee Jung-jae.
The tourism organization said Park Bo-gum is loved by fans not only in Asia but around the world, making him the right person to promote Korean tourism.
Highlighting his acting and singing skills, the promotional videos are in the form of a short film and a music video featuring a song sung by Park Bo-gum himself.
The full version will be released on July 29 and will be shown on billboards in the world's major cities, including New York and Tokyo.
