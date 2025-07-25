News 9

Mrs. Kim: Necklace is a replica

[Anchor]

However, it has been confirmed that Mrs. Kim's side recently changed their statement regarding this necklace and other accessories.

They claim that it is not genuine but a replica.

Today (July 25), even after the necklace was seized, it was confirmed that it was indeed worn during the trip, but they revealed to our reporters that it is a replica.

Whether this statement is true will soon be clarified through appraisal.

This report was exclusively covered by reporter Kim Young-hoon.

[Report]

The suspicion surrounding the 'diplomatic necklace' was previously under investigation by the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office.

In May, Mrs. Kim Keon-hee's side submitted a statement to the Central District Prosecutor's Office stating that "the explanation from the former presidential office differs from some facts."

The written statement reportedly contained the assertion that "the necklace in question was purchased by Mrs. Kim as a replica overseas."

When the investigation team discovered the necklace this time, Mrs. Kim's side also explained to KBS that it is true that she wore the product, but it is a cheap replica, not an expensive luxury item.

They stated that its value does not reach 5 million won, so it is not subject to 'property declaration.'

For this reason, the special investigation team plans to first verify whether this necklace is genuine.

If it is indeed a necklace worth 60 million won, it could be considered a violation of the Public Service Ethics Act due to the omission in the property declaration.

They will also investigate whose money was used to purchase this item and the circumstances surrounding it.

If Mrs. Kim's claims are true, it means that the First Lady of South Korea used a 'replica' in an official diplomatic setting, which could lead to further controversy.

Separately, the special investigation team is also tracking the whereabouts of a high-value diamond necklace and bag that were reportedly given to Mrs. Kim as a gift by Mr. Yoon, the head of the Unification Church's global headquarters, through Jeon Seong-bae.

If this gift was indeed delivered to Mrs. Kim, it could lead to bribery charges.

For now, the special investigation team has requested an arrest warrant for Mr. Yoon, believing that he solicited church-related issues through Mr. Jeon.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

