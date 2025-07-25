[Exclusive] Kim’s necklace seized

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special investigation team has secured a necklace presumed to have been worn by Kim Keon-hee during her overseas trips through a search and seizure operation.



This is the very necklace that was not reported in her asset declaration and was claimed to have been borrowed from an acquaintance.



The special investigation team is investigating why a relative of Kim has been keeping the necklace until now and its source.



Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the exclusive report.



[Report]



Special investigation team investigators rush into an apartment in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.



["(What are you here for? Are you here to check the necklace?) …."]



This is the home of a woman in her 70s who is a relative of Kim.



The special investigation team secured a high-value necklace believed to have been worn by Kim during her NATO trip in June 2022.



The necklace, valued at 60 million won, was controversial as it was omitted from her asset declaration.



The presidential office had explained at the time that it was "borrowed from an acquaintance," but it was discovered during a search related to Kim three years later.



The special investigation team recently received intelligence that individuals related to Kim frequently visit this location and believed there might be related evidence regarding the 'Yangpyeong Gongheung District preferential treatment allegations,' prompting the search operation.



Unexpectedly, they found Kim's necklace and immediately obtained a new warrant related to the 'high-value necklace allegations' to secure the actual necklace late in the evening.



It is reported that Kim's side has acknowledged that the necklace is indeed the one worn during the overseas trip.



The special investigation team plans to focus their investigation on how the necklace was obtained and the circumstances under which it has been kept here.



They are also tracking the whereabouts of other high-value jewelry worn by Kim during her trips.



On this day, the special investigation team summoned Yoo Kyung-ok, a former administrative officer of the presidential office, and Jeong Ji-won, a former administrative officer, known as the 'three key aides' of Kim, to intensively question them about the related allegations.



This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.



