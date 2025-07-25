News 9

Yoon liable for martial law damages

[Anchor]

A court has ruled that former President Yoon Suk Yeol must personally compensate the public for damages caused by the emergency martial law declared on December 3.

The court ruled that each plaintiff in the lawsuit is to receive 100,000 won in compensation.

It seems that similar lawsuits will continue in the future.

Reporter Park Chan reports.

[Report]

On the night of December 3 last year, emergency martial law was suddenly declared.

The military, equipped with helicopters and armored vehicles, entered the National Assembly.

["Get out!"]

Armed soldiers with rifles confronted citizens, and this was broadcast nationwide.

104 citizens who witnessed this claimed they suffered mental harm and filed a lawsuit for damages against former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The first trial court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.

The court determined that the martial law "paralyzed the National Assembly and violated the president's grave duty to ensure human dignity."

It further stated, "It is clear that the plaintiffs, as citizens, suffered mental pain or damage such as fear, anxiety, and shame."

Consequently, it ordered former President Yoon to pay 100,000 won in damages per person.

[Lee Geum-kyu/Lawsuit participant/Current Deputy Special Prosecutor for the Fallen Marine: "It directly infringed upon the basic rights of each citizen. This is how we judged it. Therefore, we see it as having liability for damages due to illegal acts."]

The court explained that through provisional execution, damages can be received even before a final ruling is made.

The damages must be paid directly by former President Yoon, and if he fails to do so, an annual delay interest of 12% will continue to accrue.

This ruling is the first to acknowledge that the martial law caused harm to the public, and similar lawsuits are expected to follow.

[Kim Jeong-ho/Plaintiff's legal representative: "Since this lawsuit has won, we were preparing to file a lawsuit in the form of a class action with ten thousand people, and we plan to refile the lawsuit."]

During the past National Assembly scandal, some citizens also filed damage claims against former President Park Geun-hye.

However, at that time, the court did not recognize the damages, stating, "Even if there are citizens who felt anger, it cannot be concluded that all citizens suffered mental pain."

This is KBS News, Park Chan.

