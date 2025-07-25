Ex-interior minister questioned

News 9

[Anchor]

The special counsel investigating the insurrection summoned former Minister of the Interior and Safety, Lee Sang-min, for questioning today (7.25) for the first time.

They are focusing on whether former Minister Lee was an accomplice actively involved in the emergency martial law.

Reporter Han Sol has the details.

[Report]

Former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min is accused of having instructed the Fire Agency to cut off power and water to specific media outlets at the direction of former President Yoon Suk Yeol during the emergency martial law.

He has denied the allegations so far.

[Lee Sang-min/Former Minister of the Interior and Safety/Feb. 2025: "The Minister of the Interior and Safety has no authority to direct or command the Fire Agency."]

He also stated that while he briefly saw a note related to the emergency martial law in the presidential office, he has never received any related documents or instructions.

[Lee Dong-chan/Former President Yoon’s Legal Representative/Feb. 2025: "Have you ever received any orders from the president or the defense minister to prepare for or take necessary actions related to martial law?"]

[Lee Sang-min/Former Minister of the Interior and Safety/Feb. 2025: "Not at all."]

However, during its investigation, the special counsel obtained testimony from Fire Agency Commissioner Heo Suk-gon indicating that the directive came from Lee.

According to the statement, Lee called Commissioner Heo and instructed him to cooperate with the police if they requested power and water shutdowns.

Appearing before the special counsel today for the first time as a suspect, Lee refrained from speaking.

["(Do you still deny the allegation regarding the power cut order?) …."]

The special counsel team plans to investigate charges of insurrection conspiracy, including whether former Minister Lee was aware of the martial law declaration in advance and whether he fulfilled his responsibilities as a cabinet member at the time, before considering a request for a detention warrant.

This is Han Sol, KBS News.

