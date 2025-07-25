Trump pressures Korea on tariffs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We continue with news on tariff negotiations.



President Trump has stated that tariff could be lowered, as in Japan's case, if a large investment is made.



He also mentioned that he is watching countries that refuse American beef.



This is interpreted as a pressure message directed at South Korea.



First, we go to Washington with reporter Kim Ji-sook.



[Report]



President Trump, who has emphasized 'open market' and 'investment', has become more explicit in pressuring various countries.



He first referred to Japan's promise of a $550 billion investment, stating that if they invest, the tariff rate could be lowered.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "I would let other countries buy attention."]



There are also reports from foreign media that the U.S. is demanding a $400 billion investment from South Korea, which can be interpreted as relevant to South Korea as well.



Trump also utilized Australia's decision to open its beef market to the U.S.



He stated that American beef is safe and that he is watching countries that refuse American beef.



While he did not specify particular countries, the main countries that restrict imports of American beef with age limits are South Korea and Russia.



The U.S. Secretary of Commerce also publicly pressured South Korea by leveraging the negotiation agreement with Japan, a competitor in exports to the U.S.



[Howard Lutnick/U.S. Secretary of Commerce/CNBC Interview: "I mean, you can hear the expletives out of Korea when they read the Japanese deal, ' Cause the Koreans and the Japanese, they are staring each other. ]



Although U.S. Secretary of Commerce met with South Korea's Minister of Industry Kim Jung-kwan and others, there was no substantial response to the request to ease tariffs, citing potential cooperation in shipbuilding and semiconductors.



With less than a week remaining until the mutual tariff implementation deadline, there are analyses suggesting that delaying high-level negotiations is part of the U.S. negotiation strategy.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



