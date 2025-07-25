U.S. concerns over Platform Act

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Another major issue in the Korea-U.S. negotiations is the 'Online Platform Act' that our government is pursuing.



The U.S. House of Representatives has sent a letter to our Fair Trade Commission, putting pressure on them.



They demanded an explanation of the impact this law would have, claiming that it would harm American companies like Google.



Next, we have Yang Min-hyo reporting.



[Report]



Amid ongoing market opening and investment pressure from the Trump administration, the U.S. House of Representatives' Legislation and Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Korea's Fair Trade Commission.



The issue at hand is the Online Platform Act that the Fair Trade Commission has been promoting.



The letter essentially protests that this law could "unfairly target American companies."



The Online Platform Act aims to prohibit unfair practices such as tying by big tech companies like Google.



It also designates 'giant platforms' for increased government management and supervision, which is part of President Lee Jae Myung's election pledge.



The House expressed dissatisfaction in the letter, stating that this law effectively targets large American platform companies while exempting smaller competitors like Chinese firms.



The House has set a deadline of August 7 for the Fair Trade Commission to brief them on the impact of the proposed law on American companies.



Earlier this month, over 40 U.S. House members sent a letter to the Trump administration, urging them to prevent the enactment of the law in negotiations with Korea.



[Jamison Greer/U.S. Trade Representative/Feb.]: "We should not be outsourcing our regulation to the European Union, Brazil, or anyone else. They can't discriminate against us, and it won't be tolerated."



The Fair Trade Commission has stated that it will review the contents of the letter and respond appropriately.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.



