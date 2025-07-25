U.S. concerns over Platform Act
입력 2025.07.25 (23:54)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
Another major issue in the Korea-U.S. negotiations is the 'Online Platform Act' that our government is pursuing.
The U.S. House of Representatives has sent a letter to our Fair Trade Commission, putting pressure on them.
They demanded an explanation of the impact this law would have, claiming that it would harm American companies like Google.
Next, we have Yang Min-hyo reporting.
[Report]
Amid ongoing market opening and investment pressure from the Trump administration, the U.S. House of Representatives' Legislation and Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Korea's Fair Trade Commission.
The issue at hand is the Online Platform Act that the Fair Trade Commission has been promoting.
The letter essentially protests that this law could "unfairly target American companies."
The Online Platform Act aims to prohibit unfair practices such as tying by big tech companies like Google.
It also designates 'giant platforms' for increased government management and supervision, which is part of President Lee Jae Myung's election pledge.
The House expressed dissatisfaction in the letter, stating that this law effectively targets large American platform companies while exempting smaller competitors like Chinese firms.
The House has set a deadline of August 7 for the Fair Trade Commission to brief them on the impact of the proposed law on American companies.
Earlier this month, over 40 U.S. House members sent a letter to the Trump administration, urging them to prevent the enactment of the law in negotiations with Korea.
[Jamison Greer/U.S. Trade Representative/Feb.]: "We should not be outsourcing our regulation to the European Union, Brazil, or anyone else. They can't discriminate against us, and it won't be tolerated."
The Fair Trade Commission has stated that it will review the contents of the letter and respond appropriately.
This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.
Another major issue in the Korea-U.S. negotiations is the 'Online Platform Act' that our government is pursuing.
The U.S. House of Representatives has sent a letter to our Fair Trade Commission, putting pressure on them.
They demanded an explanation of the impact this law would have, claiming that it would harm American companies like Google.
Next, we have Yang Min-hyo reporting.
[Report]
Amid ongoing market opening and investment pressure from the Trump administration, the U.S. House of Representatives' Legislation and Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Korea's Fair Trade Commission.
The issue at hand is the Online Platform Act that the Fair Trade Commission has been promoting.
The letter essentially protests that this law could "unfairly target American companies."
The Online Platform Act aims to prohibit unfair practices such as tying by big tech companies like Google.
It also designates 'giant platforms' for increased government management and supervision, which is part of President Lee Jae Myung's election pledge.
The House expressed dissatisfaction in the letter, stating that this law effectively targets large American platform companies while exempting smaller competitors like Chinese firms.
The House has set a deadline of August 7 for the Fair Trade Commission to brief them on the impact of the proposed law on American companies.
Earlier this month, over 40 U.S. House members sent a letter to the Trump administration, urging them to prevent the enactment of the law in negotiations with Korea.
[Jamison Greer/U.S. Trade Representative/Feb.]: "We should not be outsourcing our regulation to the European Union, Brazil, or anyone else. They can't discriminate against us, and it won't be tolerated."
The Fair Trade Commission has stated that it will review the contents of the letter and respond appropriately.
This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- U.S. concerns over Platform Act
-
- 입력 2025-07-25 23:54:54
[Anchor]
Another major issue in the Korea-U.S. negotiations is the 'Online Platform Act' that our government is pursuing.
The U.S. House of Representatives has sent a letter to our Fair Trade Commission, putting pressure on them.
They demanded an explanation of the impact this law would have, claiming that it would harm American companies like Google.
Next, we have Yang Min-hyo reporting.
[Report]
Amid ongoing market opening and investment pressure from the Trump administration, the U.S. House of Representatives' Legislation and Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Korea's Fair Trade Commission.
The issue at hand is the Online Platform Act that the Fair Trade Commission has been promoting.
The letter essentially protests that this law could "unfairly target American companies."
The Online Platform Act aims to prohibit unfair practices such as tying by big tech companies like Google.
It also designates 'giant platforms' for increased government management and supervision, which is part of President Lee Jae Myung's election pledge.
The House expressed dissatisfaction in the letter, stating that this law effectively targets large American platform companies while exempting smaller competitors like Chinese firms.
The House has set a deadline of August 7 for the Fair Trade Commission to brief them on the impact of the proposed law on American companies.
Earlier this month, over 40 U.S. House members sent a letter to the Trump administration, urging them to prevent the enactment of the law in negotiations with Korea.
[Jamison Greer/U.S. Trade Representative/Feb.]: "We should not be outsourcing our regulation to the European Union, Brazil, or anyone else. They can't discriminate against us, and it won't be tolerated."
The Fair Trade Commission has stated that it will review the contents of the letter and respond appropriately.
This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.
Another major issue in the Korea-U.S. negotiations is the 'Online Platform Act' that our government is pursuing.
The U.S. House of Representatives has sent a letter to our Fair Trade Commission, putting pressure on them.
They demanded an explanation of the impact this law would have, claiming that it would harm American companies like Google.
Next, we have Yang Min-hyo reporting.
[Report]
Amid ongoing market opening and investment pressure from the Trump administration, the U.S. House of Representatives' Legislation and Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Korea's Fair Trade Commission.
The issue at hand is the Online Platform Act that the Fair Trade Commission has been promoting.
The letter essentially protests that this law could "unfairly target American companies."
The Online Platform Act aims to prohibit unfair practices such as tying by big tech companies like Google.
It also designates 'giant platforms' for increased government management and supervision, which is part of President Lee Jae Myung's election pledge.
The House expressed dissatisfaction in the letter, stating that this law effectively targets large American platform companies while exempting smaller competitors like Chinese firms.
The House has set a deadline of August 7 for the Fair Trade Commission to brief them on the impact of the proposed law on American companies.
Earlier this month, over 40 U.S. House members sent a letter to the Trump administration, urging them to prevent the enactment of the law in negotiations with Korea.
[Jamison Greer/U.S. Trade Representative/Feb.]: "We should not be outsourcing our regulation to the European Union, Brazil, or anyone else. They can't discriminate against us, and it won't be tolerated."
The Fair Trade Commission has stated that it will review the contents of the letter and respond appropriately.
This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.
-
-
양민효 기자 gonggam@kbs.co.kr양민효 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.