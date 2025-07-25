News 9

Seoul to reach 38℃ this weekend

[Anchor]

Today (July 25), the heat wave was intense, and tomorrow (July 26) will be the same.

The daytime temperature in Seoul is forecasted to reach 38 degrees Celsius, higher than today.

The number of people who have died from heat-related illnesses has more than doubled compared to the same time last year, indicating significant damage.

Our meteorological specialist reporter Kim Se-hyun reports.

[Report]

The heat rises on the roads under the scorching sun.

To avoid the sunlight, people of all ages sought shade and took out umbrellas.

[Kim Min-cheol/Seodaemun-gu, Seoul: "I usually don't carry an umbrella, but it's so hot today that it's better than not using one, but it's still very stifling."]

The highest temperature today was 39.2 degrees in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, followed by 39 degrees in Yongin and 37.9 degrees in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, with most areas rising around 35 degrees.

A heat wave warning has been issued for most regions of the country, and tomorrow the heat will peak.

Seoul, which was 36.3 degrees today, is expected to rise to 38 degrees tomorrow, especially in the metropolitan area where temperatures will be higher than today.

[Gong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "With clear weather and strong sunlight, combined with southeast winds, the maximum daytime temperature will rise above 38 degrees, especially in the western regions, making it very hot..."]

The early onset of the heat wave this summer has led to over 2,000 heat-related patients visiting emergency rooms, three times the number during the same period last year, and the estimated number of deaths has also more than doubled.

Meanwhile, strong swells are hitting Jeju Island and the southern coast due to the indirect influence of a tropical depression.

The Meteorological Administration emphasized that waves could reach nearly 4 meters high, urging beachgoers to be particularly cautious about safety accidents.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

