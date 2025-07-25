Garak Market workers in heat

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



These days, tropical nights have become the norm.



Reporter Shin Ji-soo visited Garak Market, where workers must carry agricultural goods in conditions that remain above 30 degrees Celsius even at night.



[Report]



Garak Market, just before sunset.



The internal temperature of the auction hall still exceeds 35 degrees.



Just standing still causes sweat to pour down, but the workers have no time to rest as they move boxes of spinach stacked in trucks.



As they repeatedly lift and lower one box at a time, their faces turn red, and their bodies become drenched in sweat.



[Choi Chang-young/Loading Worker: "It's even hotter inside the truck. No wind comes in... Working all night, by the time it's over, you feel completely drained. You sweat a lot."]



From spinach to young radish, potatoes, and sweet potatoes.



As they unload agricultural products, the sun sets, but the temperature shows no signs of dropping.



Vehicles come and go, emitting heat, and there is no air conditioning.



Even relying on fans has its limits.



Recently, large fans were additionally installed on the ceiling in this area, but even after 10 PM, the indoor temperature exceeds 30 degrees.



Fortunately, there is an air conditioner in the waiting room next to the auction hall, but since they have to finish unloading before the auction starts, it is difficult to use it properly.



In fact, 8 out of 10 Garak Market unloading workers reported that their break times are not properly guaranteed.



The future is even more concerning.



[Lim Geun-beom/Loading Worker: "There’s no time to rest. Goods keep coming in. The problem is ahead. It will be even hotter in August. That’s what worries me."]



Moreover, a significant number of the over a thousand workers at Garak Market are elderly, raising concerns about heat-related illnesses.



Seoul Agro-Fisheries & Food Corporation stated, “We are advising workers to take rest breaks and will consider measures such as installing portable air conditioners.”



This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.



