News 9

Volunteers gather in Sancheong

입력 2025.07.25 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Volunteers from across the country are gathering at disaster recovery sites in Sancheong, Gyeongnam.

Even international students have joined to lend a hand.

However, due to extreme heat and other challenges, recovery progress remains slow.

Choi Jin-seok reports.

[Report]

A landslide buried the area in mud, and the ground collapsed, turning into a ravine.

At a temple reached by crossing a rugged path, a dozen volunteers are removing water-damaged items that can no longer be used.

["One, two, three!"]

Those participating in the recovery efforts include international students and naturalized citizens from Daegu and Gyeongnam.

They put aside their studies and work to volunteer with both hands.

[Kim Muhammad Ali/Naturalized Citizen from Pakistan: "I’ve always wanted to help people in need, and that’s why I came here to lend a hand."]

Despite the scorching heat, about 900 people came to the flood-damaged areas of Gyeongnam just yesterday (7.24). So far, over 5,700 volunteers have contributed to the recovery efforts.

[Lee Seok-sang/Village Chief, Oesong Village, Sinan-myeon, Sancheong: "So many volunteers have come to help us, which gives our residents strength and makes us deeply grateful."]

But the relentless heat is slowing the recovery.

Right now, inside this greenhouse, the temperature is 47.4°C, with humidity at 41%.

It’s so hot during the day that work inside becomes nearly impossible.

And because the disaster area is so vast, many places haven’t even begun recovery yet.

As a result, the overall emergency recovery rate in the Gyeongnam region is around 50%, and in Sancheong, it remains at just 14%.

To make matters worse, about 110 households in Sancheong are still without running water, and around 40 households have no electricity, prolonging the suffering of flood victims.

This is Choi Jin-seok, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Volunteers gather in Sancheong
    • 입력 2025-07-25 23:56:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

Volunteers from across the country are gathering at disaster recovery sites in Sancheong, Gyeongnam.

Even international students have joined to lend a hand.

However, due to extreme heat and other challenges, recovery progress remains slow.

Choi Jin-seok reports.

[Report]

A landslide buried the area in mud, and the ground collapsed, turning into a ravine.

At a temple reached by crossing a rugged path, a dozen volunteers are removing water-damaged items that can no longer be used.

["One, two, three!"]

Those participating in the recovery efforts include international students and naturalized citizens from Daegu and Gyeongnam.

They put aside their studies and work to volunteer with both hands.

[Kim Muhammad Ali/Naturalized Citizen from Pakistan: "I’ve always wanted to help people in need, and that’s why I came here to lend a hand."]

Despite the scorching heat, about 900 people came to the flood-damaged areas of Gyeongnam just yesterday (7.24). So far, over 5,700 volunteers have contributed to the recovery efforts.

[Lee Seok-sang/Village Chief, Oesong Village, Sinan-myeon, Sancheong: "So many volunteers have come to help us, which gives our residents strength and makes us deeply grateful."]

But the relentless heat is slowing the recovery.

Right now, inside this greenhouse, the temperature is 47.4°C, with humidity at 41%.

It’s so hot during the day that work inside becomes nearly impossible.

And because the disaster area is so vast, many places haven’t even begun recovery yet.

As a result, the overall emergency recovery rate in the Gyeongnam region is around 50%, and in Sancheong, it remains at just 14%.

To make matters worse, about 110 households in Sancheong are still without running water, and around 40 households have no electricity, prolonging the suffering of flood victims.

This is Choi Jin-seok, KBS News.
최진석
최진석 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 특검 ‘김건희 목걸이’ 추정 귀중품 확보<br>…친인척 집에 있었다

[단독] 특검 ‘김건희 목걸이’ 추정 귀중품 확보…친인척 집에 있었다
변호사 구할 돈도 없다더니…<br>윤 전 대통령 부부 재산 80억 원

변호사 구할 돈도 없다더니…윤 전 대통령 부부 재산 80억 원
“일본처럼 돈 내면 관세 내려가”<br>…80분 만남, 추가 협상 총력

“일본처럼 돈 내면 관세 내려가”…80분 만남, 추가 협상 총력
주말 서울 38도 폭염 절정…<br>온열질환 사망자 지난해 2배↑

주말 서울 38도 폭염 절정…온열질환 사망자 지난해 2배↑
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.