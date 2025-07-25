Volunteers gather in Sancheong
[Anchor]
Volunteers from across the country are gathering at disaster recovery sites in Sancheong, Gyeongnam.
Even international students have joined to lend a hand.
However, due to extreme heat and other challenges, recovery progress remains slow.
Choi Jin-seok reports.
[Report]
A landslide buried the area in mud, and the ground collapsed, turning into a ravine.
At a temple reached by crossing a rugged path, a dozen volunteers are removing water-damaged items that can no longer be used.
["One, two, three!"]
Those participating in the recovery efforts include international students and naturalized citizens from Daegu and Gyeongnam.
They put aside their studies and work to volunteer with both hands.
[Kim Muhammad Ali/Naturalized Citizen from Pakistan: "I’ve always wanted to help people in need, and that’s why I came here to lend a hand."]
Despite the scorching heat, about 900 people came to the flood-damaged areas of Gyeongnam just yesterday (7.24). So far, over 5,700 volunteers have contributed to the recovery efforts.
[Lee Seok-sang/Village Chief, Oesong Village, Sinan-myeon, Sancheong: "So many volunteers have come to help us, which gives our residents strength and makes us deeply grateful."]
But the relentless heat is slowing the recovery.
Right now, inside this greenhouse, the temperature is 47.4°C, with humidity at 41%.
It’s so hot during the day that work inside becomes nearly impossible.
And because the disaster area is so vast, many places haven’t even begun recovery yet.
As a result, the overall emergency recovery rate in the Gyeongnam region is around 50%, and in Sancheong, it remains at just 14%.
To make matters worse, about 110 households in Sancheong are still without running water, and around 40 households have no electricity, prolonging the suffering of flood victims.
This is Choi Jin-seok, KBS News.
