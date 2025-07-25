Volunteers gather in Sancheong

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Volunteers from across the country are gathering at disaster recovery sites in Sancheong, Gyeongnam.



Even international students have joined to lend a hand.



However, due to extreme heat and other challenges, recovery progress remains slow.



Choi Jin-seok reports.



[Report]



A landslide buried the area in mud, and the ground collapsed, turning into a ravine.



At a temple reached by crossing a rugged path, a dozen volunteers are removing water-damaged items that can no longer be used.



["One, two, three!"]



Those participating in the recovery efforts include international students and naturalized citizens from Daegu and Gyeongnam.



They put aside their studies and work to volunteer with both hands.



[Kim Muhammad Ali/Naturalized Citizen from Pakistan: "I’ve always wanted to help people in need, and that’s why I came here to lend a hand."]



Despite the scorching heat, about 900 people came to the flood-damaged areas of Gyeongnam just yesterday (7.24). So far, over 5,700 volunteers have contributed to the recovery efforts.



[Lee Seok-sang/Village Chief, Oesong Village, Sinan-myeon, Sancheong: "So many volunteers have come to help us, which gives our residents strength and makes us deeply grateful."]



But the relentless heat is slowing the recovery.



Right now, inside this greenhouse, the temperature is 47.4°C, with humidity at 41%.



It’s so hot during the day that work inside becomes nearly impossible.



And because the disaster area is so vast, many places haven’t even begun recovery yet.



As a result, the overall emergency recovery rate in the Gyeongnam region is around 50%, and in Sancheong, it remains at just 14%.



To make matters worse, about 110 households in Sancheong are still without running water, and around 40 households have no electricity, prolonging the suffering of flood victims.



This is Choi Jin-seok, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!