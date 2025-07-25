News 9

Lee vows fast oceans ministry move

입력 2025.07.25 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung visited Busan today (7.25) to listen to the local sentiments.

He emphasized that he would quickly push forward with the relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, which was a presidential campaign promise, reiterating that speed is important in administration.

Bang Joon-won reports.

[Report]

The town hall meeting in Busan, which had been postponed due to heavy rain, was finally held.

President Lee Jae Myung stated that the growth strategy centered on the metropolitan area has reached its limits and emphasized the need for balanced regional development.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Everything is concentrated in the metropolitan area, so it is overcrowded and in a state of crisis, while the regions are in a state of crisis due to lack of resources."]

He proposed to develop the Honam region centered on renewable energy and to enhance the characteristics of Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam as a port logistics city, stating that he would quickly promote the relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the development of Arctic shipping routes.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I’m not sure if the ministry can complete the move by the end of the year."]

[Jun Jae-soo/Minister of Oceans and Fisheries: "We can do it."]

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Speed is everything in administration."]

He also supported the relocation of related companies.

[Kim Kyoung-soo/Chief of the Presidential Committee for Balanced National Development: "If only the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries moves, it will be impossible for Busan to become a maritime capital. Private companies also need to be able to come."]

However, there were concerns about the sudden relocation of the ministry.

[Yoon Byeong-cheol/Head of the Oceans and Fisheries Division, State Public Officials' Labor Union: "We have 1 year and 6 months left on our lease, and parents whose children are now high school students are wondering if they have to leave their children in Sejong while they come here."]

President Lee expressed understanding and stated that he would provide compensation corresponding to the special sacrifices.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I will ensure that sufficient measures are established to address the inconvenience of having to go from Sejong to Busan."]

Meanwhile, President Lee approved the appointments of the Ministers of Unification, National Defense, and Patriots and Veterans Affairs today, whose confirmation reports were not adopted.

This is KBS News, Bang Joon-won.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee vows fast oceans ministry move
    • 입력 2025-07-25 23:56:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung visited Busan today (7.25) to listen to the local sentiments.

He emphasized that he would quickly push forward with the relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, which was a presidential campaign promise, reiterating that speed is important in administration.

Bang Joon-won reports.

[Report]

The town hall meeting in Busan, which had been postponed due to heavy rain, was finally held.

President Lee Jae Myung stated that the growth strategy centered on the metropolitan area has reached its limits and emphasized the need for balanced regional development.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Everything is concentrated in the metropolitan area, so it is overcrowded and in a state of crisis, while the regions are in a state of crisis due to lack of resources."]

He proposed to develop the Honam region centered on renewable energy and to enhance the characteristics of Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam as a port logistics city, stating that he would quickly promote the relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the development of Arctic shipping routes.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I’m not sure if the ministry can complete the move by the end of the year."]

[Jun Jae-soo/Minister of Oceans and Fisheries: "We can do it."]

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Speed is everything in administration."]

He also supported the relocation of related companies.

[Kim Kyoung-soo/Chief of the Presidential Committee for Balanced National Development: "If only the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries moves, it will be impossible for Busan to become a maritime capital. Private companies also need to be able to come."]

However, there were concerns about the sudden relocation of the ministry.

[Yoon Byeong-cheol/Head of the Oceans and Fisheries Division, State Public Officials' Labor Union: "We have 1 year and 6 months left on our lease, and parents whose children are now high school students are wondering if they have to leave their children in Sejong while they come here."]

President Lee expressed understanding and stated that he would provide compensation corresponding to the special sacrifices.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I will ensure that sufficient measures are established to address the inconvenience of having to go from Sejong to Busan."]

Meanwhile, President Lee approved the appointments of the Ministers of Unification, National Defense, and Patriots and Veterans Affairs today, whose confirmation reports were not adopted.

This is KBS News, Bang Joon-won.
방준원
방준원 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 특검 ‘김건희 목걸이’ 추정 귀중품 확보<br>…친인척 집에 있었다

[단독] 특검 ‘김건희 목걸이’ 추정 귀중품 확보…친인척 집에 있었다
변호사 구할 돈도 없다더니…<br>윤 전 대통령 부부 재산 80억 원

변호사 구할 돈도 없다더니…윤 전 대통령 부부 재산 80억 원
“일본처럼 돈 내면 관세 내려가”<br>…80분 만남, 추가 협상 총력

“일본처럼 돈 내면 관세 내려가”…80분 만남, 추가 협상 총력
주말 서울 38도 폭염 절정…<br>온열질환 사망자 지난해 2배↑

주말 서울 38도 폭염 절정…온열질환 사망자 지난해 2배↑
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.