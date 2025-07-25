Lee vows fast oceans ministry move

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung visited Busan today (7.25) to listen to the local sentiments.



He emphasized that he would quickly push forward with the relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, which was a presidential campaign promise, reiterating that speed is important in administration.



Bang Joon-won reports.



[Report]



The town hall meeting in Busan, which had been postponed due to heavy rain, was finally held.



President Lee Jae Myung stated that the growth strategy centered on the metropolitan area has reached its limits and emphasized the need for balanced regional development.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "Everything is concentrated in the metropolitan area, so it is overcrowded and in a state of crisis, while the regions are in a state of crisis due to lack of resources."]



He proposed to develop the Honam region centered on renewable energy and to enhance the characteristics of Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam as a port logistics city, stating that he would quickly promote the relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the development of Arctic shipping routes.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "I’m not sure if the ministry can complete the move by the end of the year."]



[Jun Jae-soo/Minister of Oceans and Fisheries: "We can do it."]



[President Lee Jae Myung: "Speed is everything in administration."]



He also supported the relocation of related companies.



[Kim Kyoung-soo/Chief of the Presidential Committee for Balanced National Development: "If only the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries moves, it will be impossible for Busan to become a maritime capital. Private companies also need to be able to come."]



However, there were concerns about the sudden relocation of the ministry.



[Yoon Byeong-cheol/Head of the Oceans and Fisheries Division, State Public Officials' Labor Union: "We have 1 year and 6 months left on our lease, and parents whose children are now high school students are wondering if they have to leave their children in Sejong while they come here."]



President Lee expressed understanding and stated that he would provide compensation corresponding to the special sacrifices.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "I will ensure that sufficient measures are established to address the inconvenience of having to go from Sejong to Busan."]



Meanwhile, President Lee approved the appointments of the Ministers of Unification, National Defense, and Patriots and Veterans Affairs today, whose confirmation reports were not adopted.



This is KBS News, Bang Joon-won.



