Lost coupons hard to replace

[Anchor]



How are you receiving the consumer coupons for economic recovery?



Many people unfamiliar with smartphones tend to apply for physical prepaid cards.



However, if the card is lost, getting a replacement is very difficult.



But there is a precautionary measure.



Reporter Park Jin-young has the details.



[Report]



73-year-old grandmother Kwon Soo-dong received the consumer coupon for economic recovery in the form of a physical prepaid card.



However, she lost the prepaid card the day after it was issued without spending a single penny.



She visited the administrative welfare center, but could not get a replacement card.



[Kwon Soo-dong/Bongdeok-dong, Daegu: "They said it doesn't matter if someone picks it up and uses it. There’s no signature required and no password."]



The prepaid card in question is an anonymous card that only contains cash.



There is no way to verify whose it is, so if someone else picks it up and uses it, it cannot be tracked, and a replacement cannot be issued.



This issue arose because the affiliated financial institution did not provide a card serial number system when producing the consumer coupon prepaid cards.



[Park Hyun-kyung/Ministry of the Interior and Safety Spokesperson: "Since individual local governments record the card numbers they issue, it may be possible to get help, but the issuance situation varies by local government...."]



To prevent the unfortunate situation of being unable to use the consumer coupon due to losing the prepaid card, it is necessary to register the owner's information and serial number at the bank as soon as the card is received.



This is currently possible in Busan, Daegu, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam.



[Do Sung-hyun/IM Bank Financial Team Leader: "After receiving the prepaid card, you must visit a bank branch to register your name; only then can you get a replacement if you lose it."]



The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has instructed local governments nationwide to establish a system with financial institutions to allow for the reissuance of prepaid cards at any time.



This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.



