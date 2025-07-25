News 9

Lost coupons hard to replace

입력 2025.07.25 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

How are you receiving the consumer coupons for economic recovery?

Many people unfamiliar with smartphones tend to apply for physical prepaid cards.

However, if the card is lost, getting a replacement is very difficult.

But there is a precautionary measure.

Reporter Park Jin-young has the details.

[Report]

73-year-old grandmother Kwon Soo-dong received the consumer coupon for economic recovery in the form of a physical prepaid card.

However, she lost the prepaid card the day after it was issued without spending a single penny.

She visited the administrative welfare center, but could not get a replacement card.

[Kwon Soo-dong/Bongdeok-dong, Daegu: "They said it doesn't matter if someone picks it up and uses it. There’s no signature required and no password."]

The prepaid card in question is an anonymous card that only contains cash.

There is no way to verify whose it is, so if someone else picks it up and uses it, it cannot be tracked, and a replacement cannot be issued.

This issue arose because the affiliated financial institution did not provide a card serial number system when producing the consumer coupon prepaid cards.

[Park Hyun-kyung/Ministry of the Interior and Safety Spokesperson: "Since individual local governments record the card numbers they issue, it may be possible to get help, but the issuance situation varies by local government...."]

To prevent the unfortunate situation of being unable to use the consumer coupon due to losing the prepaid card, it is necessary to register the owner's information and serial number at the bank as soon as the card is received.

This is currently possible in Busan, Daegu, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam.

[Do Sung-hyun/IM Bank Financial Team Leader: "After receiving the prepaid card, you must visit a bank branch to register your name; only then can you get a replacement if you lose it."]

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has instructed local governments nationwide to establish a system with financial institutions to allow for the reissuance of prepaid cards at any time.

This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lost coupons hard to replace
    • 입력 2025-07-25 23:56:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

How are you receiving the consumer coupons for economic recovery?

Many people unfamiliar with smartphones tend to apply for physical prepaid cards.

However, if the card is lost, getting a replacement is very difficult.

But there is a precautionary measure.

Reporter Park Jin-young has the details.

[Report]

73-year-old grandmother Kwon Soo-dong received the consumer coupon for economic recovery in the form of a physical prepaid card.

However, she lost the prepaid card the day after it was issued without spending a single penny.

She visited the administrative welfare center, but could not get a replacement card.

[Kwon Soo-dong/Bongdeok-dong, Daegu: "They said it doesn't matter if someone picks it up and uses it. There’s no signature required and no password."]

The prepaid card in question is an anonymous card that only contains cash.

There is no way to verify whose it is, so if someone else picks it up and uses it, it cannot be tracked, and a replacement cannot be issued.

This issue arose because the affiliated financial institution did not provide a card serial number system when producing the consumer coupon prepaid cards.

[Park Hyun-kyung/Ministry of the Interior and Safety Spokesperson: "Since individual local governments record the card numbers they issue, it may be possible to get help, but the issuance situation varies by local government...."]

To prevent the unfortunate situation of being unable to use the consumer coupon due to losing the prepaid card, it is necessary to register the owner's information and serial number at the bank as soon as the card is received.

This is currently possible in Busan, Daegu, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam.

[Do Sung-hyun/IM Bank Financial Team Leader: "After receiving the prepaid card, you must visit a bank branch to register your name; only then can you get a replacement if you lose it."]

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has instructed local governments nationwide to establish a system with financial institutions to allow for the reissuance of prepaid cards at any time.

This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.
박진영
박진영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미 관세협상 ‘운명의 주’…“이 대통령, ‘국익 중심’ <br>협상 주문”

미 관세협상 ‘운명의 주’…“이 대통령, ‘국익 중심’ 협상 주문”
“상현이한테 얘기할게”…<br>‘尹 공천 개입 의혹 공범’ 윤상현 소환

“상현이한테 얘기할게”…‘尹 공천 개입 의혹 공범’ 윤상현 소환
기록적 더위에 열대야 계속…<br>당분간 폭염 지속

기록적 더위에 열대야 계속…당분간 폭염 지속
폭염에 과일 작황 나빠지고 우유 생산도 줄어

폭염에 과일 작황 나빠지고 우유 생산도 줄어
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.