Attempted murder charge added

[Anchor]

The police have added attempted murder charges against 60-year-old Mr. Cho, who killed his son with a gun he made himself.

It is believed that he also intended to harm his daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

The police are focusing on revealing when and why Mr. Cho planned the crime.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.

[Report]

62-year-old Mr. Cho, who killed his son with a homemade firearm.

One of the three bullets fired by Mr. Cho was lodged in the front door.

This occurred just after a home tutor at the scene fled outside.

Mr. Cho even chased after the fleeing tutor.

[Lee Heon/Head of the Criminal Division, Incheon Yeonsu Police Station/July 21: "The suspect fired three shotgun shells, two of which were aimed at the victim, and one was fired at the door."]

The police believe that Mr. Cho intended to kill not only his deceased son and the tutor but also his daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, and have added the charge of 'attempted murder' against him.

Authorities are focusing their efforts on determining when Mr. Cho planned the crime and what his motive was.

They have begun collecting his internet search records from major portal sites like Naver and Kakao.

Since Mr. Cho purchased a metal pipe online last August to build the firearm, investigators aim to identify the timeline of the planning through his search history.

His motive is expected to be revealed through an investigation into his financial account records.

Mr. Cho has claimed “financial hardship” as his reason, but the victim’s family disputes this, saying, “Support was never cut off.”

Police also plan to review Mr. Cho’s medical records and phone conversations to determine whether other motives were involved.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

