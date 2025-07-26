Ministry funds own probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Research projects are underway to clarify the causes of the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster, including the impact of the concrete mound.



However, it has been reported that the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, rather than the accident investigation board, is covering the costs of these research projects.



This means that the party under investigation is conducting its own investigation.



Reporter Lee Se-jung has the details.



[Report]



The concrete structure, the localizer mound, is identified as a key cause that exacerbated the scale of the disaster.



During a briefing for the bereaved families on July 19, the accident investigation board stated, "We are currently conducting collision simulations regarding three aspects: the runway speed at the time, the impact of the collision, and when the aircraft would have stopped if the mound had not been there."



Additionally, they are investigating whether there are any issues with the design standards for the concrete structure.



However, the order for this research project, worth 98 million won, is placed by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, not the accident investigation board.



The police have already filed charges against employees of the Ministry of Land and the airport corporation related to the installation of the mound, meaning that the ministry, which is the subject of the investigation, is essentially self-commissioning a research project that is closely related to the core content of the investigation.



The ministry explained, "The accident investigation board is under the ministry, and due to a lack of its own budget, it used the ministry's research project funds," adding, "We only handle administrative procedures and do not get involved in the investigation."



The accident investigation board does not have a budget allocated for the investigation of the disaster, and they use the budget only after obtaining approval from the ministry for such investigations.



A project to verify the process by which bird strikes lead to aircraft malfunctions was also conducted using the ministry's budget.



[Kim Yu-jin/Head of the Jeju Air Crash Victims’ Families Council: "The projects have all been awarded through non-competitive contracts that are not verified or independent. They set aside 1 billion won for the first anniversary memorial budget, yet they entrusted the investigation to the accident investigation board with less than 200 million won..."]



Since the disaster, the National Assembly has pointed out the contradiction that the accident investigation board, which should be independent, is under the ministry, which is the subject of the investigation.



However, bills for the independence of the accident investigation board have been pending without even being discussed after being proposed.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-jung.



