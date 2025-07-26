Abortion pill bill debate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There is a 'pregnancy termination medication' used for pregnancies under 10 weeks overseas.



However, its use is banned in South Korea, and the debate over its legalization has continued.



Recently, a bill proposing the formal introduction of this medication has been submitted, reigniting the controversy.



Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the details.



[Report]



This is the 'pregnancy termination medication' used in 100 countries around the world.



It is used to terminate pregnancies in the early stages, within 10 weeks, but it is illegal in South Korea.



You cannot even get a prescription for it at a hospital.



Recently, a legislative amendment to formally introduce this medication has been announced, and over 50,000 opinions have been received in just ten days.



Supporters accounted for 38.6%, while opponents made up 46%, showing a divide in opinions.



Supporters argue that access to medication must be increased for safe pregnancy termination, while opponents express concerns about serious side effects if the medication is taken arbitrarily.



Since the Constitutional Court's decision in 2021, which invalidated the abortion law, demands for legislation have intensified, but the gap has persisted.



Because it cannot be legally prescribed, illegal distribution has filled the void.



When searching for pregnancy termination medication on a portal site, I found sales posts in less than five minutes.



Sellers respond in real-time, advertising that genuine medication can be received by courier.



Last year alone, over 700 cases of illegally distributed medication were reported, totaling more than 3,000 cases over the past five years.



[Na Young/Director of the Center for Sexual Rights and Reproductive Justice 'SHARE': "I think it's a more important issue that people may take the medication without knowing the correct usage or dosage... that even hospitals cannot safely prescribe the medication."]



The National Assembly plans to discuss including the introduction of the medication as a national agenda after further public discourse.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



