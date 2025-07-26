Presidential office on tariff talks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The presidential office convened an emergency meeting to review the status of tariff negotiations and discuss response measures.



Addressing concerns about unusual currents in the Korea-U.S. negotiations, they clarified that discussions are ongoing and reaffirmed their commitment to reach an agreement before Aug. 1.



This is a report by Son Seo-young.



[Report]



An emergency trade policy meeting was convened this afternoon (7.25).



Three senior presidential secretaries, the deputy prime minister for the economy, and the head of the Office for Government Policy Coordination attended, received updates on the ongoing negotiations, and later shared parts of the discussion publicly.



[Kim Yong-beom/Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy: "We strongly requested the U.S. to consider tariff reductions on specific items such as automobiles, emphasizing the importance of manufacturing cooperation between the two countries."]



He stated that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to finding a mutually beneficial resolution before Aug. 1, and that the Korean delegation in the U.S. will continue negotiations.



[Kim Yong-beom/Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy: "Under the principle of prioritizing national interests, we aim for negotiation results that can be mutually beneficial for both Korea and the U.S."]



In response to concerns that the negotiations are facing difficulties, they stated that this is not the case.



They particularly noted that discussions in the security sector are relatively stable and that they are negotiating to positively influence investment and tariff areas as well.



They emphasized that there are areas of interest from the U.S. regarding our proposals, and that substantial discussions are taking place.



[Wi Sung-lac/National Security Adviser: "We are adjusting the package and are currently negotiating. Our negotiation teams are primarily addressing tariffs and non-tariff investments."]



It was also confirmed for the first time that agricultural products are included in the negotiation items.



The U.S. is demanding additional opening of the agricultural market from our country, similar to what it has done with Japan, and a senior official from the presidential office stated, "This is an important issue raised by the U.S.," adding, "How we will handle it is a matter we need to decide."



The specific agricultural products that are on the negotiation table were not mentioned.



This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.



