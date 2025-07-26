Sweaty search in scorching heat

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (July 25), despite the scorching heat nearing 40 degrees Celsius, the search operation for missing persons due to heavy rain continued.



In Gyeonggi Province's Gapyeong and Gyeongnam's Sancheong, three people are still missing.



In Gwangju, a body presumed to be that of a missing person was discovered.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the details.



[Report]



Helicopters are constantly flying overhead, while firefighters meticulously search the riverbed.



Today, the highest temperature in the Cheongpyeong area of Gapyeong reached 39.2 degrees, the highest in the country.



As the heatwave continues day after day, fatigue is building up, but the rescuers cannot stop the search thinking of the families of the missing.



[Jo Jang-won/ Special Rescue Team at Gyeonggi Northern Special Response Team : "We have to rescue them as quickly as possible and bring them back to their families, so we are not thinking about taking a break. We are only focused on rescuing as quickly as we can."]



As time goes on, the search area is expanding, and the authorities consider this week as the 'golden time' for rescue operations.



[Kim Cheol-o/ Gyeonggi Gapyeong Fire Department, Fire Prevention Division Chief: "We must thoroughly conduct search activities and find them until the end, so there are currently no plans to lower the response level."]



In Gwangju, a body presumed to be that of an 80-year-old missing man was found, while the three missing persons from Gapyeong and Sancheong have not yet been located.



Ahead of the weekend, volunteer workers from various regions have come early in the morning to support the residents affected by the flood.



[Kim Hwa-yul/ Sokcho City, Gangwon: "I am very emotional, tears are flowing. I have been volunteering for about 15 years, but this feels like the first time."]



[Kang Seok-hee/ Jojong-myeon, Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi: "As I get older and weaker, I can't clean up properly, and I've just been pacing around. But today, they came and helped a lot. I am very grateful."]



Search and recovery operations are expected to continue this weekend.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!