LAFC wants Son

There have been constant transfer rumors regarding Tottenham's Son Heung-min, with new speculations emerging almost daily about his next destination.



It has been reported that the American professional soccer team LAFC has sent an official proposal to acquire Son Heung-min.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the details.



[Report]



With only three weeks left until the Premier League season kicks off, following Saudi Arabia and Turkey, now the American professional soccer team LAFC has reached out to Son Heung-min with a love call.



According to KBS's investigation, it has been confirmed that the president of LAFC is actively working through all channels to acquire Son Heung-min.



Foreign media outlets, including ESPN in the U.S., have also reported that LAFC has made a transfer proposal to Son Heung-min.



The British tabloid The Sun reported that Tottenham has set a minimum transfer fee of £15 million, which is approximately 28 billion won.



European transfer market expert journalist Romano also added weight to the transfer rumors, stating,"LAFC presented the initial proposal to Heung-min Son as new star of project."



Since taking the helm at Tottenham, Manager Thomas Frank has begun reshaping the team — and is strategically keeping quiet about Son Heung-min’s future.



[Thomas Frank/Tottenham Manager: "First and foremost he's here now. I'm not worried too much about it. Let's take that 5-6 weeks down the line. Probably would be a question I get the next following weeks. I'll practice my answers but..."]



There are opinions that the American stage could be a good option for Son Heung-min, who is entering the twilight of his playing career.



The upcoming World Cup next year will be held in North America, which could greatly help with his adaptation to the main stage.



However, if Tottenham transfers Son Heung-min before the match in Korea on Aug. 3, they would have to forfeit 75% of the expected revenue due to a breach of contract.



Therefore, even if Son Heung-min's transfer is successful, the prevailing outlook is that the announcement will likely come after Aug. 3.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



