Archery team training
입력 2025.07.26 (00:57)
Ahead of the World Championships to be held in Gwangju this September, the world’s strongest archery team conducted training in a special location.
Where could it be?
The archery team drew their bows at the home stadium of Suwon KT.
In the lead-up to the September Gwangju World Championships, the training atmosphere was filled with excitement that is hard to find in regular training sessions, yet they maintained their focus during this special training.
Amidst the continuous cheers and shouts, the world’s strongest archery team calmly hit the target from a distance of 70 meters.
Among the sounds, the one that had the greatest training effect was the loud sound of a drum.
[Lim Si-hyeon/Archery National Team: "I think I was a bit more nervous because I mistook the sound of the drum for my heartbeat, but rather, being nervous allowed me to train a bit more like it was a real competition."]
- KBS의 기사 모음
