President: Safety over cost

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung visited the SPC factory where workers have repeatedly died due to industrial accidents.



He emphasized that safety should not be sacrificed for cost and urged for a reduction in the industrial accident mortality rate to create a happy workplace society.



Reporter Oh Dae Seong reports.



[Report]



The SPC Samlip bakery factory in Gyeonggi Province is the site where a female worker in her 50s died after being caught in machinery during early morning work in May.



As similar industrial accidents continue to occur, President Lee Jae Myung personally visited the site.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "As you know, I am a former worker and also a victim of industrial accidents, and there are still too many workers dying on the job."]



He pointed out that the repetition of the same accidents in the same place is problematic, citing the imbalance between the costs of preventing safety accidents and the consequences after accidents.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "If safety and lives are being sacrificed for money or costs, that really needs to change."]



He specifically mentioned the fatal accidents at SPC-affiliated bakeries in 2022 and 2023 and reprimanded those responsible.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "In October 2022, there was another death due to being caught; what time was that?"]



[Kim Beom Soo/SPC Samlip CEO: "It was also early morning."]



[President Lee Jae Myung: "I have doubts about whether it is possible for people to work full 12-hour shifts until 7 AM; is this a form of labor allowed under labor law?"]



[Heo Young In/SPC Group Chairman: "It seems there are many issues that need to be reviewed."]



President Lee stated that the industrial accident mortality rate, which is among the highest in the OECD, must be reduced and called for efforts from the government and industry, including strengthening inspections of workplaces by the Ministry of Labor.



This is KBS News, Oh Dae Seong.



