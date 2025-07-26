News 9

President: Safety over cost

입력 2025.07.26 (00:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung visited the SPC factory where workers have repeatedly died due to industrial accidents.

He emphasized that safety should not be sacrificed for cost and urged for a reduction in the industrial accident mortality rate to create a happy workplace society.

Reporter Oh Dae Seong reports.

[Report]

The SPC Samlip bakery factory in Gyeonggi Province is the site where a female worker in her 50s died after being caught in machinery during early morning work in May.

As similar industrial accidents continue to occur, President Lee Jae Myung personally visited the site.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "As you know, I am a former worker and also a victim of industrial accidents, and there are still too many workers dying on the job."]

He pointed out that the repetition of the same accidents in the same place is problematic, citing the imbalance between the costs of preventing safety accidents and the consequences after accidents.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "If safety and lives are being sacrificed for money or costs, that really needs to change."]

He specifically mentioned the fatal accidents at SPC-affiliated bakeries in 2022 and 2023 and reprimanded those responsible.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "In October 2022, there was another death due to being caught; what time was that?"]

[Kim Beom Soo/SPC Samlip CEO: "It was also early morning."]

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I have doubts about whether it is possible for people to work full 12-hour shifts until 7 AM; is this a form of labor allowed under labor law?"]

[Heo Young In/SPC Group Chairman: "It seems there are many issues that need to be reviewed."]

President Lee stated that the industrial accident mortality rate, which is among the highest in the OECD, must be reduced and called for efforts from the government and industry, including strengthening inspections of workplaces by the Ministry of Labor.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae Seong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President: Safety over cost
    • 입력 2025-07-26 00:57:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung visited the SPC factory where workers have repeatedly died due to industrial accidents.

He emphasized that safety should not be sacrificed for cost and urged for a reduction in the industrial accident mortality rate to create a happy workplace society.

Reporter Oh Dae Seong reports.

[Report]

The SPC Samlip bakery factory in Gyeonggi Province is the site where a female worker in her 50s died after being caught in machinery during early morning work in May.

As similar industrial accidents continue to occur, President Lee Jae Myung personally visited the site.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "As you know, I am a former worker and also a victim of industrial accidents, and there are still too many workers dying on the job."]

He pointed out that the repetition of the same accidents in the same place is problematic, citing the imbalance between the costs of preventing safety accidents and the consequences after accidents.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "If safety and lives are being sacrificed for money or costs, that really needs to change."]

He specifically mentioned the fatal accidents at SPC-affiliated bakeries in 2022 and 2023 and reprimanded those responsible.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "In October 2022, there was another death due to being caught; what time was that?"]

[Kim Beom Soo/SPC Samlip CEO: "It was also early morning."]

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I have doubts about whether it is possible for people to work full 12-hour shifts until 7 AM; is this a form of labor allowed under labor law?"]

[Heo Young In/SPC Group Chairman: "It seems there are many issues that need to be reviewed."]

President Lee stated that the industrial accident mortality rate, which is among the highest in the OECD, must be reduced and called for efforts from the government and industry, including strengthening inspections of workplaces by the Ministry of Labor.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae Seong.
오대성
오대성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 특검 ‘김건희 목걸이’ 추정 귀중품 확보<br>…친인척 집에 있었다

[단독] 특검 ‘김건희 목걸이’ 추정 귀중품 확보…친인척 집에 있었다
변호사 구할 돈도 없다더니…<br>윤 전 대통령 부부 재산 80억 원

변호사 구할 돈도 없다더니…윤 전 대통령 부부 재산 80억 원
“일본처럼 돈 내면 관세 내려가”<br>…80분 만남, 추가 협상 총력

“일본처럼 돈 내면 관세 내려가”…80분 만남, 추가 협상 총력
주말 서울 38도 폭염 절정…<br>온열질환 사망자 지난해 2배↑

주말 서울 38도 폭염 절정…온열질환 사망자 지난해 2배↑
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.