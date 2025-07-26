Candidate change illegal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party's Party Affairs Audit Committee has concluded that the attempt to replace candidates during the last presidential election was an illegal act.



They have decided to request a three-year suspension of party membership for former emergency committee chairman Kwon Young-se and former election commission chairman Lee Yang-soo, who led the situation at the time.



The individuals involved have strongly protested.



Park Young-min reports.



[Report]



The unprecedented attempt to replace candidates occurred just before the deadline for presidential candidate registration, as the leadership at the time stripped Kim Moon-soo of his candidacy, citing hesitance towards unification with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



[Kwon Young-se/Former Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Committee/May 10: "I guess we should call him former candidate Kim Moon-soo. Now that it has been canceled, he is a former candidate."]



The attempt to replace the candidate was thwarted within a day due to the rejection of the party member vote.



The Party Affairs Audit Committee, which has been investigating this matter, determined that there was a lack of procedural legitimacy.



[Yoo Il-jun/Chairman of the People Power Party Affairs Audit Committee: "It lacks a basis in the party constitution and regulations, and it appears to be an illegal act."]



They believe that the emergency committee does not have the authority to replace a presidential candidate who was legitimately elected at the party convention.



They also pointed out that receiving applications for a new candidate for one hour in the early morning lacks a basis in the party constitution and regulations and does not align with common sense.



While both the emergency committee members and election commission members bear responsibility, considering the difficult period for the party, they decided to hold Kwon Young-se and Lee Yang-soo accountable with severe penalties.



[Yoo Il-jun/Chairman of the People Power Party Affairs Audit Committee: "The replacement of candidates is determined by the deliberation of the election commission and the decision of the emergency committee, so we decided to request a three-year suspension of party membership for both."]



Although there are criticisms regarding Kim Moon-soo's change in attitude towards unification, it was determined that this does not constitute a violation of the party constitution and regulations.



The individuals involved have strongly protested.



They stated, "This is an unacceptable decision" and "They will be held accountable," claiming that "it will be corrected by the ethics committee."



If the three-year suspension of party membership is confirmed by the Central Ethics Committee, the two members will not be able to run as candidates for the People Power Party in the 2028 general election.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



