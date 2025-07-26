Movie discount coupons released

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (July 25), 4.5 million coupons that discount movie tickets by 6,000 won have been released.



Each person can download up to two coupons from the websites or apps of four movie theaters.



You can combine this coupon discount with existing benefits like early bird discounts, and especially on the last Wednesday of every month, which is 'Culture Day', you can use it together with the 7,000 won discount, allowing you to watch a movie for just 1,000 won.



As a result, the influx of users caused the movie theater websites and apps to temporarily crash.



With the summer peak season in mind, can our film industry, which has been releasing highly anticipated films one after another, overcome the slump with the help of these discount coupons?



This is reporter Kim Sang-hyeop.



[Report]



["The story that was everything to me has become a reality."]



On the day a novel that had been serialized for over ten years was completed.



["Kill more than one living being."]



As monsters appear, the world of the novel becomes reality.



["You just need to clear up to scenario 99. (Who can clear that?)"]



With a production cost of 30 billion won, star actors have gathered.



[Ahn Hyo-seop/Playing Kim Dok-ja: "I was personally very curious about how such a scale and story would be produced in Korea."]



[Lee Min-ho/Playing Yoo Jung-hyuk: "I felt that it resembles the society we are living in now. In the end, people find comfort and solace through other people...."]



A father trying to protect his daughter infected with a zombie virus.



["It's a no-bite training. Never show your back!"]



Based on a webtoon that has recorded a global cumulative view count of 500 million, it contains all the elements of 'comedy' and 'emotion' that are the formula for success in our films.



[Cho Jung-seok/Playing Dad Jung-hwan: "If I can express the character's desperation well, I think it will match the sync rate (degree of consistency) with the original work very well...."]



Additionally, a comedy film starring Girls' Generation's Yoona is joining the lineup, as three of our films enter the summer box office battle against Hollywood blockbusters.



[Yoon Philip/Film Critic: "I think these three works will fit well with the audience's tastes because they contain elements of empathy that today's viewers are looking for, and the stories themselves are very interesting and delightful...."]



Moreover, the unprecedented coupon that discounts the ticket price by 6,000 won may be a much-needed rain in the drought of box office performance.



This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



