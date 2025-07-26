News 9

Increase in highway lane violations

입력 2025.07.26 (04:08)

[Anchor]

The first lane of the highway is designated for temporary use only when overtaking other vehicles.

However, there are quite a few drivers who continue to drive solely in the first lane despite knowing this.

Moreover, it is reported that the fatality rate in accidents occurring in the first lane is nearly double.

Reporter Lee Yoo-jin has the details.

[Report]

A vehicle that has stopped due to a breakdown in the first lane of the highway.

Another vehicle driving in the first lane, not paying attention to the front, crashes into it, resulting in the driver's death.

In a highway tunnel, a vehicle in the first lane collides with a wall due to driver negligence and overturns.

According to the Road Traffic Act, the first lane of the highway should only be used for overtaking to maintain vehicle flow.

However, with increased traffic during the vacation season, violations are being observed in various places.

We will accompany the police in their crackdown to see how many vehicles are violating the designated lane rules.

A black vehicle continues to drive in the first lane, ignoring the empty adjacent lane.

Its speed exceeds 120 km/h.

["You are violating the designated lane. Please follow the patrol car."]

The driver caught claims they were busy.

[Designated lane violation driver/voice altered: "I didn't know. I'm sorry. I was in a hurry."]

A violation is detected approximately every 30 minutes.

In the first half of this year, over 6,500 designated lane violations were recorded in Gangwon Province, nearing last year's total number of violations.

Driving in the first lane is dangerous due to the high fatality rate.

According to a survey by the Korea Expressway Corporation, the fatality rate for traffic accidents in the first lane is 1.7 times higher than the overall traffic accident fatality rate.

[Kim Jeong-gil/Gangwon Police Agency Highway Patrol: "(Driving in the first lane) naturally leads to speeding. It can also induce drowsy driving, which poses a significant risk."]

The Gangwon police plan to conduct a large-scale crackdown on first lane violations next month.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-jin.

이유진
이유진 기자

공지·정정

