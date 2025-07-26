News 9

Median income rule under fire

[Anchor]

The standard median income that will be applied next year will be decided next week.

The standard median income is the median value of household income and serves as the benchmark for 74 welfare programs in our country.

This year, the standard median income is approximately 2.39 million won for a one-person household and 6.09 million won for a four-person household.

Household income must be at or below 32% of the standard median income to qualify for basic living benefits from the government.

If the standard median income increases, the number of basic living recipients will also increase, but that will also lead to higher government spending.

Currently, the standard median income is lower than the actual median household income.

Ahead of next week's decision, there are increasing calls to raise the standard median income.

Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the details.

[Report]

Park Yong-soo, who became a basic living recipient due to a rare disease, is struggling to make ends meet.

Today, his side dishes consist only of kimchi, seaweed, and eggs.

To survive on the 760,000 won living allowance, he has to cut back on food expenses.

[Park Yong-soo/Basic Living Recipient: "I can only spend about 250,000 won on food at most. If I make even a small mistake, I end up in the red."]

Looking at the household accounts of 20 recipients, the average daily food expense was just over 10,000 won.

In the accounts, there are notes saying, "5,000 won per side dish, it's too hard" and "I'm scared."

[Jeong Seong-cheol/Activist, Coalition for the Poor: "They can't even maintain a healthy diet, and it's hard to have social relationships, so they inevitably feel isolated and depressed."]

32% of the standard median income is supported as living benefits, but if the standard median income is set too low, the income of recipients decreases accordingly.

When calculating the standard median income, it is stipulated that the recent average increase rate of household income should be reflected in the actual median household income.

The idea is that if household income increases, the standard median income should also be raised.

However, this principle has only been upheld once in the last five decisions.

As a result, the gap between the standard median income and the actual median household income has widened from 200,000 won in 2018 to 530,000 won last year.

Research shows that closing this gap could allow an additional 320,000 people to receive living benefits.

Recipients and civic groups are urging the government to calculate the standard median income according to the principles and raise living benefits.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has acknowledged the issues and stated that it will work towards improvements.

This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.

