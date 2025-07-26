First-ever Ryu-Kim showdown looms

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The game that baseball fans have been dreaming of is finally becoming a reality.



This is because the left-handed pitchers representing Korean baseball, Kim Kwang-hyun and Ryu Hyun-jin, are set to face off as starters for the first time tomorrow.



Park Jumi reports.



[Report]



After a 15-inning complete game battle, the legendary pitching duel between Sun Dong-yol and the late Choi Dong-won remains a highlight in professional baseball.



This time, Kim Kwang-hyun and Ryu Hyun-jin will take over as the stars of the match.



They debuted in the professional league just a year apart, dominated the league, and both made their way to the American stage.



They even collaborated to win an Olympic gold medal while wearing the Taegeuk mark.



Although they have represented Korean baseball for a long time, these left-handed pitchers have never faced each other as starters in nearly 20 years of professional careers.



An opportunity that arose in May 2010 was ultimately canceled, leaving fans disappointed.



And finally, the first starting matchup has been confirmed.



As if the heavens were waiting, there is a 0% chance of precipitation in Daejeon all day tomorrow.



Currently, there are no weather variables expected.



Ryu Hyun-jin remains calm.



[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha/July 20/Interview: "I always focus on the opposing batters rather than the starting pitcher. I think it’s something the heavens have to create."]



Kim Kwang-hyun, who used to feel pressure in the past, now expresses his excitement about the matchup.



The interest from former teammates is also high.



[Yoon Seok-min/Baseball Commentator: "In the past, the matchups between legends like Sun Dong-yol and the late Choi Dong-won were always exciting, and they became part of the history of professional baseball, creating memories and romance. I hope they deliver a memorable performance."]



Professional baseball, which has surpassed 8 million spectators in the fewest games ever, is buzzing with another big match.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



