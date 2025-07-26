News 9

Kim Tae-young heads to Laos

입력 2025.07.26 (04:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

Coach Kim Tae-young, known as the 'Mask Man', has taken on the role of head coach for a Laotian independent club.

He has made a bold promise that half of the team's 'Best 11' will be selected by fans.

Coach Kim Tae-young is a key figure in the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup semi-final legend and is well-known to us as the 'Mask Man'.

He embarks on a new challenge as the first Korean head of Champasak Abniel FC, the first independent club in football history to enter a foreign top league.

Champasak Abniel has announced an innovative club management plan where nearly half of the 'Best 11', specifically 5 players, will be chosen by fans.

This concept is inspired by idol audition TV programs and introduces a fan voting system.

[Kim Tae-young/Head Coach of Champasak Abniel: "I envisioned a challenge and change where I would pour all the knowledge I gained while playing football in Korea into Laos."]

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Tae-young heads to Laos
    • 입력 2025-07-26 04:08:34
    News 9
Coach Kim Tae-young, known as the 'Mask Man', has taken on the role of head coach for a Laotian independent club.

He has made a bold promise that half of the team's 'Best 11' will be selected by fans.

Coach Kim Tae-young is a key figure in the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup semi-final legend and is well-known to us as the 'Mask Man'.

He embarks on a new challenge as the first Korean head of Champasak Abniel FC, the first independent club in football history to enter a foreign top league.

Champasak Abniel has announced an innovative club management plan where nearly half of the 'Best 11', specifically 5 players, will be chosen by fans.

This concept is inspired by idol audition TV programs and introduces a fan voting system.

[Kim Tae-young/Head Coach of Champasak Abniel: "I envisioned a challenge and change where I would pour all the knowledge I gained while playing football in Korea into Laos."]
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 특검 ‘김건희 목걸이’ 추정 귀중품 확보<br>…친인척 집에 있었다

[단독] 특검 ‘김건희 목걸이’ 추정 귀중품 확보…친인척 집에 있었다
변호사 구할 돈도 없다더니…<br>윤 전 대통령 부부 재산 80억 원

변호사 구할 돈도 없다더니…윤 전 대통령 부부 재산 80억 원
“일본처럼 돈 내면 관세 내려가”<br>…80분 만남, 추가 협상 총력

“일본처럼 돈 내면 관세 내려가”…80분 만남, 추가 협상 총력
주말 서울 38도 폭염 절정…<br>온열질환 사망자 지난해 2배↑

주말 서울 38도 폭염 절정…온열질환 사망자 지난해 2배↑
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.