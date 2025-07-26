Kim Tae-young heads to Laos
Coach Kim Tae-young, known as the 'Mask Man', has taken on the role of head coach for a Laotian independent club.
He has made a bold promise that half of the team's 'Best 11' will be selected by fans.
Coach Kim Tae-young is a key figure in the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup semi-final legend and is well-known to us as the 'Mask Man'.
He embarks on a new challenge as the first Korean head of Champasak Abniel FC, the first independent club in football history to enter a foreign top league.
Champasak Abniel has announced an innovative club management plan where nearly half of the 'Best 11', specifically 5 players, will be chosen by fans.
This concept is inspired by idol audition TV programs and introduces a fan voting system.
[Kim Tae-young/Head Coach of Champasak Abniel: "I envisioned a challenge and change where I would pour all the knowledge I gained while playing football in Korea into Laos."]
